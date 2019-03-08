Still much to play for at Leiston despite their mid-table position

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

After two home league defeats in a row, Leiston will be looking to get back to winning ways with a victory at second from bottom Halesowen Town tomorrow afternoon, writes Craig Cooper.

Set-backs against St Ives Town (0-2) and Stratford Town (1-2) has seen the Suffolk club drop to 13th in the league table.

Halesowen are nine points from safety after not winning now for eight consecutive league matches. They went down 5-1 at Lowestoft Town in midweek, with ex-Leiston player Jake Reed grabbing a hat-trick.

“Last week when we played St Ives, I felt the first half was even but we should have tried to make more use of a strong wind with us,” said Leiston assistant boss David Head.

“We struggled in the second period and didn’t keep the ball very well and they played the conditions better than ourselves and they deserved their win on the day.

“I thought we played better against Stratford on Tuesday. They are a good side and we possibly should have had another goal in the first half but we conceded in the last minute just before the break, giving away a silly penalty. We let a goal in straight away in the second half and Stratford managed the game well after that point and we weren’t quite good enough to break them down.”

After tomorrow’s game, Leiston welcome league leaders Kettering Town to Victory Road next Saturday before travelling to play-off chasing Alvechurch and Barwell.

“The focus from now until the end of the season is to challenge the players to finish as high in the league as possible,” Head continued.

“We want to finish the season as the highest non-league side in Suffolk.

“We have some good youngsters coming through so it will be a chance to give them a look at this level. Also there is the Suffolk Premier Cup final to look forward to where places in the side are up for grabs.”

Leiston Reserves host Lakenheath tomorrow afternoon. Lakenheath are seventh at the moment, while the Reserves sit in 13th place.

On Thursday, Leiston U18s defeated Woodbridge Town U18s 2-1 on home soil. Joe Berry put them ahead before Woodbridge levelled late on, but in the 89th minute, Konnor Fletcher grabber the winner.