Leiston head to Barwell looking to get back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 13:31 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 05 April 2019

Leiston's Byron Lawrence goes in for a tackle as Harrison Bacon and Matt Blake in the background look on. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Leiston visit the county of Leicestershire tomorrow afternoon to take on Barwell in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central Division (kick off 3 o’clock), writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues were defeated at the weekend as they went down 1-0 late on to Kettering Town while on Tuesday they visited play-off chasing Alvechurch and lost 2-1.

Noel Aitkens will begin the first of a two match suspension this Saturday, while Patrick Brothers and Harrison Bacon remain out injured.

Harry Knights will miss the game as he is away with University.

However, Tom Bullard, Josh Cheetham and Rob Eagle all return after missing the midweek trip to Alvechurch.

The Blues went down to Barwell at Victory Road in late September last year, with Brady Hickey scoring the only goal in the 1-0 defeat.

“I thought we played well against Kettering and didn’t deserve to lose, but that’s why they are top and we are where we are,” Leiston boss Stuart Boardley said earlier this week.

“They were clinical and defended slightly better than us. We were decent at Alvechurch on Tuesday.

“We set off from Leiston at 1 o’clock and didn’t arrive until late. There were some good individual performances, with Byron Lawrence getting back to his best and Matt Blake scored a cracking goal.

“But we didn’t create enough good chances from our play at times.”

The Blues are 14th in the league table, three points above Barwell in 16th.

After tomorrow afternoon, Leiston host Banbury United next Saturday, visit Tamworth two weeks today, are at home to Lowestoft Town Bank Holiday Monday and finish the season at Redditch United on the last Saturday in April.

They still have the Suffolk Premier Cup final to look forward to on Wednesday, May 8, at Portman Road against Felixstowe & Walton United, looking to defend the trophy that they won last year.

Leiston Reserves are at home to March Town United this weekend.

They defeated Haverhill Borough on Tuesday evening 3-2. After being 2-1 down with just over ten minutes to play, Will Davies got two headed goals to seal the comeback.

Louie Bloom was also on target. On Monday, they travel to King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

