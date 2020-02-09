E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Leiston edged out by Stourbridge, but bottom three all lose

PUBLISHED: 13:52 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 09 February 2020

Suji Odelusi powers through on goal as Will Davies is brought down in the box, although Leiston's penalty claims are waved away by the referee. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Suji Odelusi powers through on goal as Will Davies is brought down in the box, although Leiston's penalty claims are waved away by the referee. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Leiston 0 Stourbridge 1

Stourbridge celebrate scoring what proved to be the only goal of the game ,at Leiston on Saturday.Picture: HANNAH PARNELLStourbridge celebrate scoring what proved to be the only goal of the game ,at Leiston on Saturday.Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Leiston went down to Stourbridge by a single goal at Victory Road on Saturday, as The Glassboys recorded an important victory to keep them in the play-off hunt, while hosts Leiston remain in a relegation fight, sitting two places and eight points clear of the drop zone.

But it certainly wasn't for a lack of effort as Leiston put in a determined display, only to come up just short on the day.

Leiston forced a corner early on but Stourbridge cleared, and Andre Landell then crossed to Anthony Dwyer from the right, whose header went over the bar when well placed.

Byron Lawrence fired wide from a free kick for Leiston's first effort on goal before the visitors took the lead in the 19th minute, with what proved to be the only goal of the afternoon.

John Sands clashes heads with Stourbridge's Jamie Willets (No. 6) during Leiston's 1-0 home defeat. Picture: HANNAH PARNELLJohn Sands clashes heads with Stourbridge's Jamie Willets (No. 6) during Leiston's 1-0 home defeat. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Jordan Williams headed home a free kick into Sam Donkin's bottom left hand corner to put Stourbridge on course for victory.

You may also want to watch:

Home striker John Sands had an effort blocked, and then volleyed over from a cross as Leiston looked to get back in the game.

The busy Sands was in on goal after Stourbridge failed to clear a long ball, but miscued well wide, while the away side tested keeper Donkin via Chay Tilt, before Bradley Birch could have doubled the visitors' lead on the stroke of half-time, only for Donkin to get down to his left to save.

In the second period, clear-cut chances were hard to come by for both sides.

Donkin made a good save halfway through the half, while Jake Hutchings headed wide for Leiston from Lawrence's cross.

Zak Brown's cross from the right was nearly turned into his own goal by Jamie Willets, and the home side put balls into the penalty area as six minutes of added on time was played.

However, Stourbridge held out to take the points back to the West Midlands. The result keeps Leiston down in fourth-from-bottom, but results went the Blues' way as the lowly trio of St Ives Town, Alvechurch and Redditch United all lost.

Leiston now visit St Ives Town next weekend, in a league match. St Ives sit one place below Leiston in 20th place, and are six points behind the Suffolk side.

Meanwhile, Leiston Reserves went down in Norfolk, losing 2-0 at Fakenham Town as the home side netted goals through Jack Robinson and Callum Brain.

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Most Read

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Storm Ciara: Drivers told ‘avoid the area’ as tree blocks A1101

The tree blocking the road on the A1101 at Icklingham. Picture: SUFFOLK SPECIALS

Storm Ciara: 10,000 homes without power in Suffolk and Essex as storms batter region

Thousands of homes in the region are without power. Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘It’s a hard one to take’ – Stowmarket boss Andrews after FA Vase exit at Wroxham

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch is surrounded by Wroxham opponents during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Trafford Park. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD
Drive 24