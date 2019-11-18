'This is a new era for the club' - Leiston boss Driver

Leiston boss Glen Driver, recognises that his team are about four players short of where they need to be, to avoid relegation. Archant

Leiston might be rock bottom of the league, a place they have been stuck in for virtually the whole of the season so far, but new boss Glen Driver is adamant that relegation can be avoided.

Leiston's management team of coach Tony Kinsella, left, and manager Glen Driver, right. They are seen here shielding their eyes from the sun at Victory Road during their previous stay at the club. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Leiston's management team of coach Tony Kinsella, left, and manager Glen Driver, right. They are seen here shielding their eyes from the sun at Victory Road during their previous stay at the club. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Back at Victory Road, with his assistant Tony Kinsella, after a stint at Braintree Town, Driver's first two matches in charge have seen heavy home defeats at the hands of Hednesford Town (3-0 last Tuesday night) and Banbury United (5-1 on Saturday).

However, both Hednesford and Banbury are in the top three, in Southern League Premier Central, while Driver insists that the addition of four players will transform the Club's season.

Wider attackers Andy Fennell (on loan from Chelmsford City) and Nathan Stewart (on loan from King's Lynn) made their debuts against Banbury, and Driver has his sights set on reinforcements in defence, in goal and up top.

"We are about four players short, without any doubt," revealed Driver.

"We don't have a natural left-back at the club at the moment, so I have to bring a left-back in, and the keeper (Charlie Beckwith) needs some pressure put on him because there is not a goalkeeper here who is doing that.

"As regards the centre-halves as well, I'm told George Keys is doing well and he's on his way back, but we might need a natural leader as well, someone who is going to come in and help the side.

"We also might need a more experienced centre-forward, to knock defenders about and bring the other lads into play.

"So we are talking about one or two older heads coming in, then we can get them involved and start climbing the table.

"The aim is to stay up.

"I honestly think, from the first 45 minutes (against Banbury) that we are not far off it. We don't need a lot to change, it was the same for 45 minutes against Hednesford.

"We've just got to have more of a goal threat. We need Noel Atkins back to give us that little bit of creativity and a more solid look to the centre of the park. But we know where we are at, and we know who we have got to bring in.

"The supporters were brilliant (on Saturday). They clapped the players off - you don't get there anywhere else. I'd rather be at a football club where you are wanted, rather than not, and this football club wants us here.

"The days of the Jack Ainsleys, Jake Reads, Chris Hendersons, and those names, are all gone.

"This is a new era for the club, but I'm still very confident we can stay up, and stay in Step Three."