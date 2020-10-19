Breaking

Leiston’s big FA Cup tie against Barnet is thrown into doubt

Jamie Eaton-Collins celebrates scoring Leiston's only goal with Dylan Switters (2) during Saturday's 4-1 home defeat to Peterborough Sports. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Leiston’s eagerly-awaited FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Barnet, scheduled for this Saturday (October 24) is in doubt because of Covid-19 concerns surrounding the Hertfordshire club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leiston keeper Sam Donkin makes a crucial save for Leiston, but the Suffolk club went down 4-1 at home to Peterborough Sports on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Leiston keeper Sam Donkin makes a crucial save for Leiston, but the Suffolk club went down 4-1 at home to Peterborough Sports on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

The Bees had no option but to postpone their home match against Hartlepool United, in the National League, less than 24 hours before Saturday’s kick-off time due to a positive Covid-19 case.

Now Barnet FC are waiting on the results of tests involving two other players who were recently in close contact with the positive-testing player.

There is a possibility that Barnet FC might not be able to fulfil the fixture, in terms of sending a first-team squad, because of Covid-19 rules and restrictions, which could see the match forfeited and Leiston progress through to the first round proper, as has happened with several clubs in previous rounds.

However, it is still likely that the Bees will be keen to send any sort of squad to Victory Road, with such a big prize at stake.

Leiston players and fans celebrate after their famous penalty shoot-out success over AFC Telford United in the FA Cup third qualifying round tie. Picture: PAUL WEST Leiston players and fans celebrate after their famous penalty shoot-out success over AFC Telford United in the FA Cup third qualifying round tie. Picture: PAUL WEST

Leiston chairman Andy Crisp revealed this morning: “We have had contact with Barnet over this matter, but we are obviously carrying on as normal preparing for the game and selling tickets.

“Their secretary has been in touch with ours, and certainly Barnet are giving no indication that they will not be fulfilling the fixture.

- Big non-league round-up from the weekend

Leiston joint manager Darren Eadie, the former Norwich City winger, pictured at Coalville Town from earlier in the season. His Leiston team are set to entertain Barnet this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON Leiston joint manager Darren Eadie, the former Norwich City winger, pictured at Coalville Town from earlier in the season. His Leiston team are set to entertain Barnet this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

“They have problems with one or two players waiting for test results, but Barnet are a club with many teams.

“Their secretary said that they would even send their under-18s to play the fixture, if they had to, to make sure the game took place, though I don’t know whether this was said tongue-in-cheek. But they definitely want to play the match

“We have so far sold around 400 tickets, and we are still carrying on with our preparations for what is such a big game,” added Crisp.

Leiston players are hoping that this weekend's FA Cup game against Barnet still goes ahead. Picture:: HANNAH PARNELL Leiston players are hoping that this weekend's FA Cup game against Barnet still goes ahead. Picture:: HANNAH PARNELL

Tickets for this Saturday’s scheduled match are being sold at the club shop today, tomorrow and Wednesday, from 2pm to 8pm.

A club statement was issued by Barnet FC yesterday evening. It read as follows.

‘Currently, the Club has four players affected following two separate incidents.

You may also want to watch:

‘One player was (and continues to be) self-isolating as a result of being in close contact with a positive-testing family member. Separately, a second player received a positive Covid-19 test result on Friday evening.

‘The positive-testing player had been in very close contact with two other members of the Barnet first team, both of whom were then deemed at high risk of having being exposed.

‘We discovered this on Friday evening and the players were tested early Saturday morning; we are now awaiting test results.

‘Regardless of outcome, all three will now join the other player in self-isolating for the mandated period.

- It’s a brilliant tie’ - Crisp



‘The real concern is that the virus may have spread throughout the squad, but we are unable to be certain of this until we have the outcome of the two tests.

‘Given results could not be provided prior to the match, it was considered reckless to allow the match (against Hartlepool) to go ahead knowing that it could pose a serious and undue risk to both Barnet and Hartlepool players and staff.

‘Moving forward, the situation is contingent on the awaited results.

‘Should either test positive, the situation will need to be reassessed with the remainder of the Barnet FC playing and coaching staff likely to be required to self-isolate.

‘As such, whether or not we will be able to proceed with our FA Cup tie against Leiston is also dependent on these results, and we hope to confirm either way soon.’

Leiston’s progress into the fourth qualifying round had been achieved through wins over Halstead Town, Biggleswade Town, Leighton Town and AFC Telford United.

Their prize is a home match against former Football League club Barnet, with the winners going into the hat for the first round proper with the likes of Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Colchester United.

The Bees clash has already attracted big interest, but if Barnet are unable to proceed with next Saturday’s game, due to Covid-19 concerns, then Leiston are likely to be handed the tie.

The date for the first round proper is set for the weekend of November 7-8, which is only two weeks after this weekend.

A few Suffolk clubs have been directly affected by Covid-19 concerns in the FA Cup earlier in the campaign, with ties being forfeited.

Ely City were forced to do so against Stowmarket Town in a preliminary round tie, as did Walsham Le Willows in an extra-preliminary round tie at Newmarket Town, either due to positive cases or players showing symptoms of Covid-19.

AFC Sudbury also made progress in the FA Cup without kicking a ball against Burton Park Wanderers, due to the home club having a player tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of an extra preliminary round tie which had been due to be screened on the BBC sports website and red button. .