E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It's been a big turnaround' - Leiston striker Sands

PUBLISHED: 13:18 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 27 January 2020

Leiston striker John Sands, in the thick of the action against Rushall Olympic on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Leiston striker John Sands, in the thick of the action against Rushall Olympic on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

John Sands, feeling fit again after a debilitating illness last year, is confident that Leiston will retain their Step Three status this season.

Much-travelled striker Sands, who signed for Leiston in November, following Glen Driver's arrival as the new manager, has added some much-needed experience plus a goal threat to the young Blues team.

The 32-year-old, who fell ill during a two-year spell of working in the Netherlands, has certainly played his part in guiding Leiston off the Southern League Premier Central basement, to a position of comparative safety, eight points clear of the drop zone.

And although he failed to score during last Saturday's battling 2-2 home draw against promotion-chasing Rushall Olympic, Sands again led the front-line to good effect to help inspire a second-half comeback from 2-0 down.

"We didn't deserve to be two goals," insisted Sands, who has played for the likes of Midenhall, Bury Town, Needham Market, Canvey Island and Boston United.

Sands continued: "But what a great comeback! We could have won it at the end, so it shows how far we have come as a team.

"We changed the formation around a bit for the second half - we went for it a bit more.

You may also want to watch:

"We have great belief, and every game we go into thinking we are going to win. It's been a big turnaround from a few months ago, so these are exciting times.

"I've got about six goals so far, and was unlucky not to score a couple more today. The keeper made a couple of last-ditch saves.

"We are not going to get into the play-offs or anything like that, but I'm very confident we are going to stay up - there's no doubt about it.

"There's not much in this league we are scared of. There are a few good teams, but today we played a team who are sixth in the league, and they were nothing special. So we've come a long way."

With regards his spell in the Netherlands, Sands explained: "I went out to Holland for a couple of years, concentrating on brick-laying to learn my trade. I had a good opportunity over there.

"I got signed by a club over there and got a deal, but then I fell ill and ended up in hospital.

"That knocked me back. It felt like I had suffered a stroke. It was frightening. I had no energy and I was dizzy. I really wasn't myself.

"A lot of managers and teams would not have taken a risk on me after that, but Glen (Driver) did and I've come in and worked hard. He's a great guy, a great manager, along with TK (Tony Kinsella) and the chairman Andy Crisp."

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski is joining Millwall in a permanent deal. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski is joining Millwall in a permanent deal. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sir Tom Jones revealed as Newmarket Nights headliner

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND

Bialkowski completes Millwall switch – but will it free up funds for Lambert to strengthen before Friday?

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

‘It’s been a big turnaround’ – Leiston striker Sands

Leiston striker John Sands, in the thick of the action against Rushall Olympic on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

New vintage shop opens at Felixstowe’s Beach Street development

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Yacht club targeted during boat trailer theft

A storage yard at The Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club in Nicholas Everitt Park was broken into with a West Mersea double axel boat trailer and a long shaft 5hp outboard engine stolen. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24