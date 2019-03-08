Heavy Showers

Leiston swoop to sign 'keeper Jessup: 'Our No.1 target' says delighted boss Boardley

PUBLISHED: 11:12 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 02 June 2019

Stuart Boardley, left, with new Leiston 'keeper Jake Jessup Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Stuart Boardley, left, with new Leiston 'keeper Jake Jessup Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Leiston have swooped to sign former Needham Market 'keeper Jake Jessup.

Jessup was made surplus to requirements at Bloomfields after the Marketmen targeted Marcus Garnham, Leiston's former 'keeper, who signed a two-year deal last week at the fellow Southern League Premier Division club.

Now Jessup has now gone the other way - to Leiston - with both Blues manager Stuart Boardley and Jessup admitting to be 'delighted' with the move.

"I'm really happy to be going to Leiston," Jessup said.

"It keeps me maintained at the level of football I want to at least be playing. I was surprised when Needham wanted to release me, but now I have a job to do at Leiston and the manager is builiding something that will be exciting."

Jessup, 25, a former Chelmsford City and Lowestoft 'keeper stands at 6ft 6in. has signed a one-year deal, with a one-year option at Victory Road.

"Next season may require a bit more patience from fans at Leiston with younger players coming through, as they have lost a few senior players, but that will all be good in the longer term," Jessup said.

"I work for Norwich City, so playing for Leiston is also helpful logistically. I'm really looking forward to it and delighted to sign."

Meanwhile Boardley also admitted to being 'delighted' to get his man.

"Around March time, we had a idea Marcus (Garnham) maybe leaving us this season, so we had to start to set our sights on a replacement and Jake was our No.1 target," he said.

"They are two top 'keepers.

"I'm over the moon to get him, he's at a great age and very experienced and it's the first of a few more senior players on the way to add to our good young squad.

"We've had to fight off competition to get Jake, so I'm delighted."

