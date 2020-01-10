Exclusive

Ipswich close to signing highly-rated Everton teenager Gibson on loan

Lewis Gibson is set to join Ipswich Town on loan from Everton. Picture: PREMIER LEAGUE Archant

Ipswich Town are close to signing Everton central defender Lewis Gibson on loan, we understand.

The 19-year-old has been a vital member of the Toffees' Premier League 2 side since joining from Newcastle in the summer of 2017 but has not played any senior football aside from four EFL Trophy appearances for Everton's Under 21s.

The move to Portman Road would represent his first loan spell, following in the footsteps of Conor Grant, Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington who have all spent time in Suffolk. The Blues currently have Luke Garbutt on loan from the Premier League club and are looking to make that switch permanent.

Gibson is an England Under 20 international, is left-footed and extremely comfortable on the ball, with Celtic said to have shown interest earlier in this transfer window.

The teenager is likely to extend his Everton contract prior to making the move to Ipswich, where he would act as a replacement for Toto Nsiala who is set to join Bolton Wanderers on loan.

When asked about the possibility of signing former Blue Tommy Smith, who is training with Ipswich's Under 23s after leaving Colorado Rapids, Lambert said: "Tommy's got his own career in the States after whatever he's had here and you can't keep revisiting that. It's crazy. You've got to move on.

"The lad done great here and was terrific but you have to move on. Football doesn't wait for anyone."