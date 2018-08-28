Reed scores twice as young Blues win 3-0 at Bury Town

Lewis Reed scored twice as Town U18s beat Bury Town 3-0 last night Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Lewis Reed bagged a brace as a young Ipswich Town side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away at Bury Town last night.

The deadlock was broken in the first half thanks to an unfortunate own goal before Reed’s double put the icing on a very controlled performance.

There were some really good performances notably Frenchman Allan Viral, who was a willing runner all night and put in some devilish crosses including one that resulted in the own goal.

Town academy second-year scholar striker Tommy Hughes, who recently joined Bury Town on loan featured for the home side as the 18-year-old played against his team-mates with him coming close to scoring in the second half.

The young blues are next in action this Saturday as they face Coventry City at Playford Road with Town currently sitting second in the Professional Development League Two South table.

Town XI: Alley, Viral, Vega, Scott (c), Henderson, Fehrenbach, Trialist, Baker, Reed, Barley, Simpson

