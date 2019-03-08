Sullivan smashes championship best at Suffolk County Athletics Champs

The winning trio in the under-15 boys' 1,500m, from left, Ben Peck, winner Lewis Sullivan and James Peck. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Lewis Sullivan led the way as four championship best performances were recorded at the annual Suffolk County Track & Field Championships, held on the Northgate track in Ipswich on Sunday.

The start of the under-15 girls' 100 metres. Picture: CARL MARSTON The start of the under-15 girls' 100 metres. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Fresh from a cracking winter on the cross country circuit, during which he was crowned English Schools champion, Sullivan smashed the under-15 boys' 1,500m record in a red-hot race, which also featured the talented Peck brothers, James and Ben.

Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers, powered clear of the field in his usual seemingly effortless style to stop the clock at 4mins 09.6secs.

That was well inside the previous county championship landmark, that had stood for 28 years - D Wilson registered 4:20.6 in 1991.

In fact, runner-up James Peck, of Thetford AC, also dipped under the old record with his 4:20.3 in second place, followed by younger brother Ben Peck (4:25.1) in third slot.

The start of the under-13 boys' race at the Suffolk County Championships. Picture: CARL MARSTON The start of the under-13 boys' race at the Suffolk County Championships. Picture: CARL MARSTON

There were three other championship best performances (CBP) set during last weekend's competition.

Cameron Bailey broke his own under-20 men's 200m landmark of 22:4, which he had set only last year. The Ipswich Harrier recorded 22:3 on his way to victory.

Meanwhile, William Lamprell, also of the Harriers, set a CBP in the under-15 boys' shot putt. Lamprell notched 14.29 metres, eclipsing the previous long-standing record of M Wilson (14:00), set 25 years ago from 1994.

Holly Fisher was another to celebrate a CBP, thanks to her time of 5:16.5 in the under-17 women's 1,500m steeplechase. That sliced nearly 15 seconds off Holly Davies' 2015 time (5:31.4).

Under-20 athlete Jack Grady on his way to victory over 1,500m, withTom Henson in pursuit. Henson was first under-17. Under-20 athlete Jack Grady on his way to victory over 1,500m, withTom Henson in pursuit. Henson was first under-17.

Among those to win more than one event were the aforementioned Bailey, who was first in the 100m as well as the 200m, while fellow under-20 athletes Jack Grady (800m and 1,500m) and Oliver Graham (discus, Hammer and shot) were also multi-winners.

In the under-17 bracket, Copleston High's Isaac Prior won the discus and hammer, and West Suffolk's Lucas Michael triumphed over 100m and 200m.

William Trangmar celebrated an under-15 boys' sprint double (12.5 in 100m, 25.7 in 200m), while Vaughan Beckham (triple jump and long jump) and Lamprell (discus and high jump wins, as well as his shot CBP) featured highly in the same age group.

West Suffolk AC sprinter Mickey Ayling won the under-13 boys' 100m (14.0) and 200m (28.3), as well as the long jump, with Toby Jackson striking gold in the shot and discus.

Ben Peck on his way to third place in the under-15 boys' 1,500m race. Picture: CARL MARSTON Ben Peck on his way to third place in the under-15 boys' 1,500m race. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Chole Godbold (200m and 400m), Tanie Spurling (long jump and triple jump) and Debbie Castle (shot, discus, hammer, javelin) were to the fore in the senior women as were Hannah Lygo (100m and 200m), Faye Alexander (hammer and discus) and Alan Wilson (javelin and shot) in the under-20 section.

Abeni Beckham won the long jump and triple jump in the under-17s, where Sophie Graham was first in the discus, javelin and pole vault. Under-15 multi-wins were claimed by Isobel Alexander (300m and 800m) and Charlotte Graham (75m hurdles, shot and discus),

In the under-13 girls' category, Blythe Beckham won the 100m and 70m hurdles, and Amelie Taylor was victorious in the 200m and high jump.

Action from combined under-13/under-15 boys' race over 1,500m, with Jacob Trangmar leading the chasing pack. Picture: CARL MARSTON Action from combined under-13/under-15 boys' race over 1,500m, with Jacob Trangmar leading the chasing pack. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Results

Results from Suffolk County AA Track & Field Championships:

Senior men, 200m: D Gartan 27.2. 400: N McQueen 56.8; 800m: M Fuller 2.08; 5K: R Cheverton 18:56; 3K Walk: T Wilkinson 20.39; 400m hurdles: 1 Gartan 67.6; Triple Jump: Gartan 10.10m; Shot: J Adams 12.50; Discus: Gartan 27.22; Javelin: Fuller 34.42.

Lewis Sullivan, out on his own in the under-15 boys' 1,500. He broke the championship record Lewis Sullivan, out on his own in the under-15 boys' 1,500. He broke the championship record

Under-20 men: 100m: 1 C Bailey 11.1. 200m: Bailey 22.3. 400m: L Palmeri 51.7. 800m: J Grady 2:06.1. 1,500m: Grady 4:24. 5K: S Q-Smale 18.18; 3K Walk: G Wilkinson 13.23; 100m hurdles T Ntuli 16.8; LJ: A Gray 4.49; TJ: Ntuli 11.97; Sh: O Graham 9.49. Dis: Graham 34.36; H: Graham 58.71; Jav: Mitson 48.89.

Under-17 men: 100m: L Michael 12.8; 200m: Michael 27.1; 400m: J Evans 58.9; 800m: R Pereir 2:19.5; 1,500m: T Henson 4:26.4; 400m h: L Prior 66.1; LJ: J Fayers 5.88; Dis: I Prior 25.6; Ham: I Prior 32.88. Jav: A Willett 47.97.

Under-15 boys: 100m: W Trangmar 12.5; 200m: Trangmar 25.7; 300m: D March 40.0; 800: Marsh 2:11.9; 1,500m: L Sullivan 4:09.6; 80m hurdles: 1 J Williams 12.9; LJ: V Beckham 4.87; TJ: Beckham 10.75; HJ: Lamprell 1.65; Sh: Lamprell 14:29; Dis: Lamprell 34.40; H: A Brown 29.33; Jav:F Akyol 37.18

Under-13 boys: 100m: M Ayling 14.00; 200m: Ayling 28:30; 800m: S Chevous 2:26.3; 1,500m: L Davison 4:51.2; 75m h: T Jackson 15.30; LJ: Ayling 4.30; Sh: Jackson 8.84; Di: Jackson 19.87; Jav: T Taylor 21.38

Senior women: 100m: H Bartlett 14.5; 200m: C Godbold 28.9; 400: Godbold 64.70; 800: K Margarson 2:31.3; 1,500m: C Anthony 5:19.5; 3K W: J Crawford 18:41. 1,500m s/c: M Godbold 8:11.3; LJ: T Spurling 5.07; TJ: Spurling 11.11; HJ: K Sealy 1.66; Sh: D Castle 9.14. Dis: Castle 30.95. Ham: Castle 27.16. Jav: Castle 34.69.

Under-20 women: 100m: H Lygo 13.1. 200m: Lygo 26.7. 400m: B Green 59.8. 800m: O Allum 2:27.3, 1,500m: N Perry 5:08.8; 3K: C Cavill 12:06.5; 100m h: M Frost 20.3; LJ: H Mayne 4.73. TJ: M Venn 8.81. HJ: K Snook 1.40; Sh: A Wilson 8.66. Dis: F Alexander 21.4. H: Alexander 28.5; Jav: Wilson 33.7

Under-17 women: 100m: S Barrow 13.2; 200m: L Youngs 26.9; 300m: J Bestley 44.2; 800m: L Marshall 2:45.5; 1,500m: A Hill 4:51.8; 80m h: M Armstrong 13.0; 1,500m s/c: H Fisher 5:16.5; LJ: A Beckham 4.40; TJ: Beckham 9.37; HJ: K Bailey 1.40; PV: S Graham 2.75; Sh: E Pilkington 11.64; Dis: Graham 31.37; Jav: Graham 36.11.

Under-15 girls: 100m: E Cann 12.6; 200m: M King 25.7; 300m: I Alexander 43.5; 800m: Alexander 2:30.9; 1,500m: S Allen 5:36.3; 75m h: C Graham 13.8; LJ: K Kane 4.03; HJ: M Greenwood 1.60; Sh: Graham 8.78; Dis: Graham 28.26; Ha: K Wright 25.0; Jav: P Hudson 28.72

Under-13 girls: 100m: B Boreham 14.1; 200m: A Taylor 30.6; 800m: G Bestley 2:37.8; 1,500m: V Valentine 5:15.4; 70m h: Boreham 12.1; LJ: P Cocker 3.64; HJ: Taylor 1.35; Sh: A Gouldby 7.23