'I'm hoping to be back soon.... Maybe next Thursday'... Witches star Heeps speaks after horror crash

Cameron Heeps slams into the fence after falling in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches' star Cameron Heeps says he hopes to be back in the saddle next Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 23-year-old suffered tendon and ligament damage to the knee and ankle in a frightening crash at King's Lynn last night as he thundered into the air bag after a clash with Tomas Jorgensen at the Norfolk Arena.

"I'm really hoping to be back as soon as possible, perhaps even next Thursday," Heeps said.

"I'm seeing a physio today and will know a lot more. I'm feeling very battered and bruised and didn't leave the hospital until the early hours of this morning.

"But nothing is broken, that's the main thing."

You may also want to watch:

The Witches ride at Poole on Thursday night and are still second in the Premiership table despite their heavy loss to Lynn.

Looking ahead to the clash, Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said:

"Monday's defeat does not have any bearing on this meeting. We wanted to do well on Monday as it was our local derby. We go into every meeting looking for a result and that will be no different at Poole, we will try and perform and win. We are in a very good position, but we don't want to let it slip and everyone wants to win.

MORE: Witches woe at Lynn

"Finishing top could prove vital, we don't know but we want to finish top. Going to Poole and getting a result could help us achieve that. Whatever happens, we want to do well but I suppose there is that added aspect that we are the top two sides at the moment."

Ipswich will use rider replacement for Heeps - Danny King, Jake Allen and the reserves can all take his rides. They are at home again on Thursday week - August 15 - against Swindon.