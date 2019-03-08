E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I'm hoping to be back soon.... Maybe next Thursday'... Witches star Heeps speaks after horror crash

PUBLISHED: 11:32 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 06 August 2019

Cameron Heeps slams into the fence after falling in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches' star Cameron Heeps says he hopes to be back in the saddle next Thursday.

The 23-year-old suffered tendon and ligament damage to the knee and ankle in a frightening crash at King's Lynn last night as he thundered into the air bag after a clash with Tomas Jorgensen at the Norfolk Arena.

"I'm really hoping to be back as soon as possible, perhaps even next Thursday," Heeps said.

"I'm seeing a physio today and will know a lot more. I'm feeling very battered and bruised and didn't leave the hospital until the early hours of this morning.

"But nothing is broken, that's the main thing."

The Witches ride at Poole on Thursday night and are still second in the Premiership table despite their heavy loss to Lynn.

Looking ahead to the clash, Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said:

"Monday's defeat does not have any bearing on this meeting. We wanted to do well on Monday as it was our local derby. We go into every meeting looking for a result and that will be no different at Poole, we will try and perform and win. We are in a very good position, but we don't want to let it slip and everyone wants to win.

"Finishing top could prove vital, we don't know but we want to finish top. Going to Poole and getting a result could help us achieve that. Whatever happens, we want to do well but I suppose there is that added aspect that we are the top two sides at the moment."

Ipswich will use rider replacement for Heeps - Danny King, Jake Allen and the reserves can all take his rides. They are at home again on Thursday week - August 15 - against Swindon.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is Lowestoft dead? I say it still has some fight left

Lowestoft's South Beach is one of the town's many attractive spots. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

