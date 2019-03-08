Picks from the Paddock: Tips for all the weekend's televised races, including the July Cup

Limato is our tip for the July Cup at Newmarket. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

The team at Picks from the Paddock bring you tips for all the weekend's televised racing - including the July Cup at Newmarket.

Limato won the July Cup back in 2016. Picture: PA SPORT Limato won the July Cup back in 2016. Picture: PA SPORT

Tomorrow features the showcase race of the Newmarket July meeting, the Group 1 July Cup, at 4.40pm.

This year's renewal looks a very open affair. Advertise will be the likely favourite, in a bid to follow up on his latest success in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Connections understandably tried to stretch him out over the mile in the Guineas, but he failed to stay that day, particularly after running very freely.

Dream Of Dreams ran a mighty race in the Diamond Jubilee, only just failing to overhaul Blue Point. The context of that arguably gives this horse the best form in this field. He is improving race by race, and a repetition of that run gives him a huge chance.

Cape Byron is an intriguing runner, slightly frustrating last season, albeit consistent, connections have found the key to him this term dropping back to six furlongs.

Impressive in his last two victories, this represents a massive step up in class. Classy handicappers do make the leap to a higher level, and this is an open event, but at the current prices he represents no value.

Fairyland deserves a mention after performing well at Ascot over a shorter distance, but it will take a career best to appear in the places.

The key to this might be a racer at HQ, where Limato and Glorious Journey fought out the finish in the Criterion Group 3.

Limato, who won the 2016 July Cup, is a class individual on his day, and that win last time should set him him nicely for another crack at this prize - racing under his ideal conditions, a fast six furlong race on decent ground.

This is an open contest, and if he gets the run of the race, he has the class to take this field apart.

Interesting that Charlie Appleby is prepared to take on Limato once more with Glorious Journey, particularly as his horse is 6lb "wrong" in the weights with the horse that defeated him that day.

Obviously held in some regard, the fact that he ran Limato so close was definitely an improvement. In an open contest he could easily outrun his odds, and it would be no surprise if he was to grab a spot on the podium.

But ultimately this seems a big chance for Limato to bag another massive prize at the expense of Dream Of Dreams and Glorious Journey.

Pick: Limato (win)

Other tips

ITV RACING:

ASCOT 1.45: EEH BAH GUM - WIN

YORK 2.05: CASPIAN PRINCE - WIN

NEWMARKET 2.20: MOTAKHAYYEL - WIN

YORK 2.40: RAHEEN HOUSE - WIN

NEWMARKET 2.55: KINGS COMMAND - WIN

YORK 3.15: RISE HALL - WIN

NEWMARKET 3.30: KEYSER SOZE - E/W

YORK 3.50: EXEC CHEF - E/W

ASCOT 4.00: ZAAKI - WIN

NEWMARKET 4.40: LIMATO - WIN