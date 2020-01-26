'It was a lot of huffing and puffing from them without great quality' - Appleton on Ipswich

Lincoln City team manager Michael Appleton walks from the pitch at half time. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Steve Waller

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton felt his side could have done more to punish Ipswich Town's 'huffing and puffing' by being more ruthless on the counter-attack.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Michael Appleton's Lincoln have met three times already this season, with both sides winning once and the other game ended in a 1-1 draw. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Michael Appleton's Lincoln have met three times already this season, with both sides winning once and the other game ended in a 1-1 draw. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Imps were beaten 1-0 at Portman Road yesterday, with Luke Woolfenden's header from a Luke Garbutt set-piece right on half-time proving the difference.

"We didn't do enough to win the game," said Appleton, whose resurgent team had won four of their previous six games heading into the Suffolk clash.

"I'm just frustrated. I'd expect us to be better in that final third with the opportunities that came about in the first half - two versus two, three versus three situations - where we had a real opportunity to hurt them. But it petered out because of poor decision-making and poor play.

"When you're at it and you're sharp, you turn that into two or three goals. We didn't do that and that's the reason we lost.

"For three games we've been outstanding. We've worked harder than the opposition, we've dropped onto second balls, we've been really physical with the opposition without having the natural height and strength other teams have.

"I just thought we were a little bit second best at times today. They only made Josh (Vickers) work once in the second half. Apart from that, it was crosses into the box and defending a few corners and free-kicks. It was a lot of huffing and puffing from them without great quality.

"But when we did turn the ball over, we've got to be better and make better decisions on the ball.

"We're not a millions miles away but I know there is so much more from us to come. That's the frustrating thing."

On the goal, Appleton said: "It was poor goal and a soft goal to concede. It was disappointing getting done at the far stick and Josh will probably be a bit disappointed, but these things happens.

"Again, I take my hat off to the lads because we are a difficult side to roll over. While the game is at 1-0, you've always got an opportunity. But, even in the second half when we broke, you could tell it wasn't going to happen and that it wasn't going to be our day."