Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 FA Cup victory over Lincoln City

PUBLISHED: 22:40 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 20 November 2019

The Ipswich Team and fans celebrate scoring in time added on at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

The Ipswich Team and fans celebrate scoring in time added on at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town beat Lincoln City 1-0 this evening to progress to round two of the FA Cup. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Ipswich goalkeeping hero Thomas Holy celebrates at the final whistle at Lincoln Picture PagepixIpswich goalkeeping hero Thomas Holy celebrates at the final whistle at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

A good night for the Czech stopper. Was quick off his line to clear from Nsiala's timid backpass then made a big save with his legs to stop John Akinde's shot before getting down well to save from Jake Hesketh.and Tyler Walker. The goalkeeper was at it again in added time, keeping out Hesketh's late header before Ipswich went down the other end to secure the win. 8

Emyr Huws celebrates the Cup win in time added on at Lincoln Picture PagepixEmyr Huws celebrates the Cup win in time added on at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Janoi Donacien

Started the game excellently with two good defensive tackles when under pressure, before being booked for blocking off Bruno Andrade when the winger was looking to collect a through ball. Was solid throughout while also posing as much of an attacking threat as he has for some time. A confidence-boosting display. 7

Toto Nsiala

Started with a couple of loose balls but was on hand to make an excellent early tackle inside the box to stop a dangerous Lincoln move, before stepping in well to halt another Lincoln attack. He was a little risky in his passing, twice presenting possession to the feet of Andrade, before under-hitting a backpass to Holy which forced his goalkeeper to charge off his line and clear. Was much more composed after the break, while still playing on the edge, but he did have a towering back post header hacked away from danger by Cian Bolger inside the Lincoln six-yard box. An up and down night, probably including more ups than downs. 6

Alan Judge scores in time added on at Lincoln Picture PagepixAlan Judge scores in time added on at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

James Wilson

Back at his former club and wearing Ipswich's captain's armband once again. Read play well throughout and had one big moment where he calmly headed a dangerous ball behind as it arrowed into his six-yard box. Solid. 7

Myles Kenlock

The youngster was up and down the left flank well but gave up space to crossers on a number of occasions early on, with the home players unable to take advantage. He tightened up in the second half and helped out in attack for much of the period. 6

Will Keane moves forwards at Lincoln Picture PagepixWill Keane moves forwards at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Brett McGavin

Was trusted from the start once again, just as he was against Colchester, and the 19-year-old moved the ball around the field confidently and grew into the game. He took things up a level after the break and you wouldn't have thought this was just his second professional appearance. It was disappointing to see his night end with what looked like a hamstring problem. 7

Emyr Huws

Dragged an early shot wide and looked full of energy throughout the first half, linking well with McGavin to move Ipswich across the pitch. Clearly fancied his chances from range tonight, firing a trio of shots down the throat of Josh Vickers as he continued to play for 90 minutes. 7

Emyr Huws under pressure at Lincoln Picture PagepixEmyr Huws under pressure at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Andre Dozzell

Having played for England Under 20s just 24 hours earlier, albeit for only six minutes, the academy product was given the start in this one after scoring the goal which forced the replay. He played with energy and looked to get his side moving with inventive passing, although it didn't always come off. He had good tempo about him and wanted to be involved at every opportunity. 7

Alan Judge

Started the game wide on the right but spent long spells over on the left, looking for possession which never really materialised in the opening period. He continued to offer himself to whichever Ipswich player needed a man to offload to, playing clever balls to the flanks. His goal should be a real confidence-booster after he finally opened his account for the Blues to end a run of 45 games without scoring as well as Ipswich's woeful FA Cup run. 7

Emyr Huws shooting wide at Lincoln Picture PagepixEmyr Huws shooting wide at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Anthony Georgiou

Switched flanks and had a couple of decent moments but wasn't able to find himself one-on-one with his man, but did find more space in the second half and threatened his full-back. 6

Will Keane

Once again started as a lone forward but lacked support and had little chance of winning the ball in the air against two big central defenders. Had a shot tipped over before the break but was isolated for long spells, although he did come more into the game after the break. 6

Will Keane is beaten to the ball at Lincoln Picture PagepixWill Keane is beaten to the ball at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Idris El Mizouni (for McGavin 64)

Came off the bench in the second period and helped move Ipswich forward, with a couple of good runs towards the box. Was involved in the move for Judge's goal as he played the final ball for the Irishman. 6

Tommy Hughes (for Dozzell, 90)

A substitute appearance in the final few minutes of this game will be another important moment for this young player. n/a

Town fans at Lincoln Picture PagepixTown fans at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert salutes the ipswich fans before kick-off Picture PagepixPaul Lambert salutes the ipswich fans before kick-off Picture Pagepix

