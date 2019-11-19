E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Blues and Imps do it all again for the chance to meet Coventry in FA Cup second round

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2019

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City in the FA Cup this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City in the FA Cup this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this evening in the two sides' FA Cup replay at Sincil Bank.

The two sides must do it all again following a 1-1 draw in the first staging of the tie 10 days ago, with Andre Dozzell needing to rescue the Blues with a late goal to take the game to a replay.

And tonight they do it all again at Sincil Bank, just as they did back in 2017 when Lincoln, then a non-league side, ultimately dumped Ipswich out of the competition at the third round stage in front of a live TV audience.

Ipswich have not won an FA Cup game in 15 attempts, dating back to 2010, and will be looking to put that right this evening.

You can follow the game live right here with us.

