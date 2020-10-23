E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: Town look to get back on track following first defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2020

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon. Picture STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon. Picture STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town travel to Sincil Bank this afternoon to take on Lincoln City - kick-off 3pm.

Ipswich suffered their first defeat of the season at Doncaster on Tuesday night and will be looking for a reaction when they take on the Imps this afternoon.

Manager Paul Lambert feels sure he will get one.

“I have no doubt we will see a reaction,” manager Lambert said.

“We don’t know what the result will be or anything like that but we’ll certainly see a reaction I’m sure.”

Stick with us throughout the day for live updates from Sincil Bank.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nightspot has licence suspended after Covid-19 rules ‘breach’

Police officers visited the venue after concerns were raised. Stock picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub landlord and customers charged over disturbance

The Waggon and Horses pub, in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE

OPINION: Celebration of being idle - niksen - just seems a load of Double Dutch

The Dutch have a term for doing nothing - niksen - which Nick says seems like a flawed concept. Picture: Getty Images

Matchday Live: Town look to get back on track following first defeat

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City this afternoon. Picture STEVE WALLER

Battle to save century-old woodland taken to Court of Appeal

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY