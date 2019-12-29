Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-3 defeat at Lincoln City

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town lost 5-3 at Lincoln City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Will Norris

His first save of the afternoon was a comfortable one as he easily caught Michael Bostwick's header following a free-kick but was soon beaten by Harry Anderson's driven shot after he was left exposed. Saw Anderson's poked effort bounce off the outside of his post and then made a dash off his line, far too late, to try and stop Tyler Walker. The striker found the net and Ipswich were behind again. Started the second period with a good save through traffic but had to pick the ball out of his net three more times before the final whistle blew, with Michael Bostwick's fourth coming off the post and hitting the goalkeeper on the line before bouncing into the net. 3

Janoi Donacien

Sadly his game lasted little more than 40 minutes as he limped off after taking a bang during a midfield collision. He played on for a significant period, insisting he was ok, but then couldn't continue. Prior to his injury he had defended well and put in a couple of dangerous crosses. Ipswich lost much of the momentum they had been able to gain when he was forced off. 5

Town players are distraught after conceding the fifth goal at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Town players are distraught after conceding the fifth goal at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

Back in the side after sitting the Gillingham draw out due to suspension. Defended well in the first half before he and partner Luke Woolfenden allowed Walker in behind to lob Norris for his first goal. Was beaten by Morrell's run for Lincoln's third of the afternoon as he allowed the midfielder to cross and was left high and dry at the back as the hosts broke and scored their fifth late on. Fronted up and spoke well after the game, as he always does, and it was clear he was hurt by what happened on the pitch. 3

Luke Woolfenden

Was beaten too easily by Tyler Walker in the lead-up to Anderson's opening goal, with Jake Hesketh then getting away from him to slip the winger in. Saw Walker slip away from him and lob home Lincoln's second of the game and, after moving to right back, did left the striker free at the far post for his own second goal. It must be said he did get forward well to supply Will Keane with his consolation but was caught up the pitch for Hesketh's fifth. 3

Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Luke Garbutt

Lashed over on the angle but made no mistake with his next effort on goal, curling his shot through the wall and finding the bottom corner with what is becoming a trademark free-kick. Could maybe have helped Chambers out for Lincoln's third and was part of a defence which ultimately conceded five goals. 4

Flynn Downes

Back in the side and started brilliantly with driving runs and insightful passes as he dominated the midfield during the early exchanges, which coincided with Ipswich's brightest points in the contest. His influence did begin to fade, though as the game went on and Lincoln had more and more of the midfield battle. 5

Alan Judge holds his head after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Alan Judge holds his head after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Andre Dozzell

In from the start alongside his former academy team-mate and produced some beautiful passes during the course of the 90 minutes which moved his side up the field. He won the free-kick which left Garbutt's equaliser but wasn't able to get forward in the middle of the pitch on too many occasions. Like the rest of the Ipswich side his influence drifted as the game went on. 4

Gwion Edwards

Had a good header from a corner punched away early on while playing as a right winger, where he had some good moments, but was switched to right back following Donacien's injury and received a yellow card almost immediately. WNot a natural full-back, he was replaced by Wilson midway through the second half. 4

Will Keane nets Town's third at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Will Keane nets Town's third at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Alan Judge

Took up some good positions and managed to get on the ball in the middle of the pitch but more often than not didn't have enough on his final ball as chances disappeared. Delivered the cross for Ipswich's second equaliser but he wasn't able to influence the game often enough as the Blues chased late on. 4

Kayden Jackson

Had some early penalty appeals turned down and looked to use his pace on a few occasions to get in behind and, when used effectively, he was a real danger to the home defence. The problem was that wasn't often enough and, though full of running, there was little end product. 4

Ipswich's second goal at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Ipswich's second goal at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

James Norwood

The striker, paired with Jackson in attack, had an early shot blocked away but had little sight of goal from then on. Was in the vicinity for Ipswich's second goal, which went down as a Harry Toffolo own goal but was replaced by Keane. 4

Freddie Sears (for Donacien, 41)

One just before the break and won corner for the second equaliser then flicked Alan Judge's cross on at the near post. Had one good effort saved by goalkeeper Josh Vickers. 4

Luke Garbutt scores Town's first equaliser with a free-kick at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt scores Town's first equaliser with a free-kick at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

James Wilson (for Edwards, 64)

Was passed over in the first half when changes were made to accommodate Donacien's injury but did come on in the second period in place of Edwards. Following his introduction the Ipswich defence conceded three times. 3

Will Keane (for Norwood, 75)

A good finish for Ipswich's third goal as he latched onto Woolfenden's low cross and drove the ball into the bottom corner. Sadly, though, that was as good as it got in terms of chances. 5

Flynn Downes shot is deflected wide at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes shot is deflected wide at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix