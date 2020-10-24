Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their disappointing 1-0 loss at Lincoln

Tempers flare as Jon Nolan is shown a red card at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 to Lincoln City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

The Czech retained his place between the sticks following his error at Doncaster and was grateful early on to see Jorge Grant’s deflected effort bounce away off his post, before ending the opening period with a really good save as he stuck out a leg to turn Brennan Johnson’s shot narrowly wide. Held a good Grant shot to start second period before conceding from the spot and then having a heart-in-mouth moment where his kick fell straight to the feet of James Jones, meaning he had to scramble back across his goal to save with his feet. He had a few issues under crosses but also had one of Ipswich’s rare shots on goal as he hooked one straight to his opposite number after going up for a corner. 6

Luke Chambers

A solid enough display from the Town skipper at right back, as he defended well and did his best to get forward and help out in attack as often as he could. He’s had better games this season but didn’t really do an awful lot wrong. 6

Toto Nsiala

Like Holy, the big defender kept his place and had a decent opening to the game, moving the ball confidently with his feet and making a series of decent interceptions and clearances to turn dangerous Lincoln crosses away. However, some of his passing began to drift and ultimately the game’s deciding moment saw him give away his second penalty of the week as he leaned into Brennan Johnson and sent him to the floor. He wasn’t happy with the decision, with manager Paul Lambert insisting it was simply the Town man showing his strength against a teenage boy. Johnson was, though, always favourite for the ball and in pole position as the two battled for 10 yards before reaching the box. 4

James Wilson

Like Chambers, Town’s No.5 put in a decent display. He was largely in control at the back despite being beaten on a couple of occasions. Made some good blocks and interceptions, including one excellent stretch to cut out a dangerous cross. 6

Stephen Ward

The Irishman’s return was a welcome one but he didn’t have everything his own way after three weeks out. He was able to get forward time and again but much of the Lincoln threat came down his flank, with the defender sitting narrow, which allowed opposition full-back TJ Eyoma into dangerous areas to cross. He dealt with the threat better after the break. 6

Andre Dozzell

His game started with a poor pass for Grant’s shot but he continued to try and make something happen from deep, without being able to provide a spark in the final third. To his credit he kept playing, continued to be brave and was looking to push on until the end. 6

Gwion Edwards has a free header at Lincoln City but misses the target from within the six yard box. Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards has a free header at Lincoln City but misses the target from within the six yard box. Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder was back in the side for this game and, as he always does, looked to drive forward whenever he got possession. Sadly for Ipswich it didn’t happen as often as he or his side would like or in dangerous-enough areas. 5

Jon Nolan

The midfielder’s game ended with a nasty tackle, a red card and a ban, with manager Lambert insisting the dangerous challenge would not lead to internal discipline and putting it down to ‘frustration’. He saw plenty of possession but much of it was deep and slow, meaning he wasn’t able to influence the game in the final third. 4

Jack Lankester

This was the young attacker’s first league start since January 2019 and he will be delighted to be back. He lined up on the right but spent much of his time on the pitch central, as Ipswich built possession down their left before trying to work inside. He had some decent moments and looked for killer passes but wasn’t ultimately able to influence the game heavily before his departure. This was a real positive step, though. 6

Gwion Edwards

The Welsh winger had an early shot saved and then became the latest Ipswich player to try his luck from a free-kick, crashing his effort into the wall. He had an excellent chance as he headed over from Lankester’s ball into the box while never really having the chance to cut inside and drive towards goal on his right foot. Lincoln did a good job of showing him outside and keeping him quiet. 5

Oli Hawkins' towering first half header which was cleared off the line at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Oli Hawkins' towering first half header which was cleared off the line at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

Oli Hawkins

A welcome return to the side for the striker who, to his credit, battled away throughout this game and gave his side a platform from which to play in the final third. His header, cleared off the line by Conor McGrandles, was monstrous as he angled his effort back across goal from at least 12 yards out and from a tight angle. A decent display. 6

Keanan Bennetts (for Lankester, 80)

On after Grant’s goal but never really had time to make an impact. n/a