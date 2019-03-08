Lisher wins flagship race at Wheelers grass track event

The 8K race at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track event. From the left: Chelmsford rider Mitch Powell, eventual winner Laurence Lisher and Martin Smith. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

After an eight kilometre race of attrition at West Suffolk Wheelers' grass track meet, Laurence Lisher (Green Arrow) finally dropped his last two rivals to take the big event of the afternoon - the "8K" being the counting event in the National League.

Matilda Guerney and Ellie-Mae Pledger lead a string at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track event. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Matilda Guerney and Ellie-Mae Pledger lead a string at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track event. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The sun and the picnic chairs were out for this most civilised of cycle-sport afternoons - but visitors outnumbered locals among the competitors.

Nevertheless Colchester's Ellie-Mae Pledger took several prizes and Harley Gregory of West Suffolk Wheelers won the Youth Boys. Phoebe Ollett (Colchester) was third in the U12s while Braintree rider Tom White showed his experience in Devil-take-the-Hindmost races where avoiding getting boxed in at the back is crucial.

There was a bronze medal for Peter Horsnell of the Chelmer CC when the Veterans' Time Trials Association (VTTA) held their National 25 Miles Championship at Six Mile Bottom near Newmarket.

This from a field of 114 men aged 40 and over. Peter's 1:13:02 at the age of 89 beating his age-standard by 18 minutes 53 seconds, compared to the 19:48 of winner Kevin Tye.

An elbows-out Ellie-Mae Pledger (Colchester) and Tom White (Braintree) in action at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track event. Picture: FERGUS MUIR An elbows-out Ellie-Mae Pledger (Colchester) and Tom White (Braintree) in action at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track event. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Horsnell's "plus" was just too good for East Anglian Group Chairman Andrew Grant who is 23 years younger and finished in an actual time 53:27. That's a plus of 18:38, which took fourth in the age standard results. These two together with Jackie Field (CC Ashwell, +17:24) made the East Anglian Group the Team Champions.

There was a good spread of different ages in the top positions - the top six covered a range from age 43 to Peter Horsnell's 89.

Sweeping changes to the age-standard system have been brought in over the past five years and it was interesting to hear Horsnell - initially a sceptic - now praising the fairness of the newest version - which was tweaked again for the 2019 season.

"It gave me a new incentive to train even harder last winter," he said.

Enthusiastic dads push off the Under 12s at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track meeting. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Enthusiastic dads push off the Under 12s at the West Suffolk Wheelers grass track meeting. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Next local positions went to Dave Green (CC Breckland) 15th in 52:00, a plus of 17:03 and Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) 20th with 50:49, + 16:27.

Fourteen women raced in their championship with top local positions going to Mandy Bunn (Datalynx-Parenesis, 1:01:24) + 12:27 (sixth) and Sue Triplow (CC Sudbury, 1:01:54), + 12:23 (seventh).

If all those numbers make the head spin, the story of VC Revolution's Ken Wright Memorial Road Race near Colchester can be more simply told. A win from a mass bunch sprint for Jacob Chambers (Essex Roads CC) and a brave miss for a lone breakaway rider who was caught in sight of the finish.

Malcolm Borg (West Suffolk Whs, right) and Stephen Upson-Smith (Plomesgate CC). Picture: FERGUS MUIR Malcolm Borg (West Suffolk Whs, right) and Stephen Upson-Smith (Plomesgate CC). Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The Suffolk-based Videre RT promoted a 56 mile road race on the Croxton circuit, near Thetford in dreadfully wet conditions.

Jake Jackson (Elmore Factory RT) won from Calvert Churchill (Strada Sport) and Billy Jarrish (Rose RT) after the three had established working break. The bunch sprint for fourth was won by Philip Large (Iceni Velo) from Ixworth crit winner Phil Marler (Godric CC)

By the time of the finish roads were becoming flooded and the afternoon race for top cats had to be cancelled - a fate which also befell the East District 10 mile Championship due to be held that afternoon at Tottenhill.

Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) won the CC Breckland Open Evening 25 on a course half wet and half dry - the turn marshals at Wymondham enjoying the dry end of the course that was based near East Harling.

Peter Horsnell (Chelmer CC) - third on age-standard in the VTTA National 25 near Newmarket. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Peter Horsnell (Chelmer CC) - third on age-standard in the VTTA National 25 near Newmarket. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Chapman (48:24) and was well clear of DAP CC pair Harley Matthews (50:09) and Mark Richards (50:47), while Adrian Pettitt (Stowmarket & District) was next with 52:32. Best woman was Joy Payne (Amersham RC, 1:01:23)

Winners of the Ely & District 10 were Sarah Senderski (Team Bottrill, 25:40) and Felix Barker (ActiveEdge, 20:31).

Fastest Vet in the VTTA-promoted evening 10 at Six Mile Bottom was Matt O'brien (Plomesgate CC, 19:59) , while best Under 40s were George Fox (19:25) and Sophie Lewis (Team OnForm) who did n eye-catching 22:02.

East Anglian VTTA Group Chairman Andrew Grant (Cambridge CC) – fourth on age-standard in the VTTA National near Newmarket. Picture: FERGUS MUIR East Anglian VTTA Group Chairman Andrew Grant (Cambridge CC) – fourth on age-standard in the VTTA National near Newmarket. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

RESULTS - Ken Wright Memorial RR, Layer-de-la Haye:

1 Jacob Chambers (Essex Roads CC), 2 Seb Herrod (Strada-Sport), 3 Craig Nicholls( API), 4 Wayne Tunnah (Beds RoadS), 5 Dale Johnston (Velo Schils), 6 Oliver Wood (Strada-Sport), 7 Neil Pearson (Gemini BC), 8 George Olive (Finchley RT), 9 Chris Crabtree (Orwell Velo), 10 Tom Rowson (Velo Schils)

Videre RT Road Race, 56 miles Croxton:

1 Jake Jackson Ellmore Factory Racing, 2 Calvert Churchill (Strada-Sport), 3 Billy Jarish (Rose RT) 4 Philip Large (Iceni Velo), 5 Phil Marler (Godric CC), 6 Sam Davey (VC Norwich), 7 George Macfarlane (UEA Velo), 8 Darren Peters (Islington CC), 9 Charlie Holt (West Suffolk Whs), 10 Caolan Stowe (UEA Velo), 11 Stephen Campbell (Videre RT), 12 Stephen Tovell (VC Norwich).