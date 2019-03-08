Former Premier League star joins Haverhill Rovers

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 30 August 2019

Leroy Lita and Ipswich Town's Aaron Creswell during a Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham. Lita has joined Haverhill Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League as a coach

Leroy Lita and Ipswich Town's Aaron Creswell during a Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham. Lita has joined Haverhill Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League as a coach

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Premier League striker Leroy Lita has joined Haverhill Rovers.

The ex-Reading, Norwich City and Bristol City striker, who also has nine England U-21 caps is joining the Thurlow Nunn side initially as a coach to oversee, deliver and support within the club's EJA section and first team environments.

Lita is now heading up an agency called We Want Talent which focuses across all areas of Sports & Entertainment.

"I had a real desire to want to remain actively involved in football, I want to try and get involved with as many things as I can across the game," Lita said.

"Once I was invited here it was instantly noticeable what great facilities and structure are in place to help players develop. I believe the experiences I have had within football can only help the players at Haverhill, I am really looking forward to becoming more involved "

Leroy comes into Haverhill Rovers

Haverhill chairman Ali Shulver added: "I am absolutely delighted Leroy has decided to support our talented young players at Haverhill Rovers FC, as you know the club is extremely keen on wanting to develop its own talent and the need for role models for young people to aspire too is always required.

"To have Leroy coming into this club is another sign the football club is taking strides forward to help improve our coaching and development structure which will only see Haverhill Rovers develop in the years to come."

