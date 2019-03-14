Opinion

Bacon’s Bites: Living in extraordinary times... And I don’t mean the ‘B’ word!

MIKE BACON takes a look at the continuing Ronaldo or Messi question. Plus ‘celebrates’ 30 years of the World Wide Web. And speedway is back!

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: PA Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: PA

We are living in extraordinary times!

Indeed it has been many, many years since Europe has seen anything quite like it.

And the arguments continue. When will it end?...

No, not Brexit, we’ve all had a gut full of that...

The arguments over who is the best footballer on the planet right now.... Ronaldo or Messi?

Do you know, it’s a real treat for all football fans to be on Earth at the same time these two great players continue to strut their stuff on the football pitches of the world.

I don’t think I know of any footie fan who doesn’t admire either or both players.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi Photo: PA Barcelona's Lionel Messi Photo: PA

They play the ‘beautiful game’ how we all would love to teach children.

They have skill, power, pace, superb ball control and they are ‘big game’ players.

OK, I know Ronaldo has that ‘naughty’ streak, and many won’t forget the Rooney ‘wink’. But hey, is he really going to be remembered for the little gamesmanship he brings to the game? No way.

But who do you rate as the best?

That’s the million-dollar question.

Well, for me, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo – And not just because he doesn’t have any tattoos!

Of course there is little to choose between them and it’s churlish to seriously say one is so much better than the other. It comes down to choice.

Remember they have won 10 of the last 11 Ballon d’Or between them!

I suppose it’s Ronaldo – narrowly – for me because he has done it not just on the world stage, but in four different countries in four different leagues.

After starting his career at Sporting, he has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus. Massive clubs and he always delivers.

For Portugal, he has helped them to European Championship glory.

He lifts clubs sides, he lifts Portugal.

Look what he did with Juventus in the Champions League this week. A hat-trick to overturn a 0-2 first leg deficit against Atletico Madrid. Wherever he goes Ronaldo sprinkles magic dust.

Not that Messi is an underachiever you understand.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina in the World Cup Photo: PA Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina in the World Cup Photo: PA

Indeed the diminutive Argentine has won more major trophies than Ronaldo, including domestic ones. And he helped Argentina to Olympic gold.

Maybe if he had left Barcelona and played for another European club side and been as successful as he has in the Camp Nou, he may have got my nod.

It’s a bit the Prodigal Son with Messi I suppose – his ‘travelling brother’ Ronaldo getting all the plaudits as he moves from country to country.

I’m sure many of you think differently.

At least for younger football fans they already have much to talk about to their children in the years ahead when discussing best-ever players. While right now they are probably tired of hearing about Best, Greaves and Charlton, or more recently Pele and Maradona, they now have their own two stars to worship – today and in many years to come.

Extraordinary times indeed.

Extraordinary players.

Sir Tim Berners-Leel, inventor of the world wide web Photo: PA Sir Tim Berners-Leel, inventor of the world wide web Photo: PA

The World Wide Web is 30 years old.

Inventor, Sir Tim Berners-Lee said this week the communication system has “given marginalised groups a voice,” but has also “created an opportunity for scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of crime easier to commit.”

True words.

In sport, it also allows morons like the football fan who ran on to the pitch to attack Jack Grealish last weekend to get viral publicity he never in a million years deserved.

Mobile phone footage uploaded to social media has become a bane for many sportsmen and women, who can be ‘caught out’ at any moment with a wrong word here or a wrong comment there.

Of course the Web has many good points.

Speedway is back soon. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Speedway is back soon. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I mean I’d be lost without Twitter on a Saturday afternoon catching up with the latest footie scores, non-league and national as the goals go in. And I wouldn’t know how to book a flight now without the Web!

But could I live without it?

Do you know what? Bloody right I could.

Whisper it.

On Monday, it’s Ipswich Witches press and practice day.

Yes, the speedway season is back and boy am I happy!

Perhaps it’s all this Brexit talk that’s made me looking forward to a ‘good old friend’ returning to my world. Perhaps it’s Ipswich Town’s impending relegation I want to get away from.

I hope all at Ipswich Witches and speedway in general have a happy and, most importantly, safe season.

Summer is coming!