Speedway Podcast: Danny King & Ritchie Hawkins.... 'Living the dream'....

Danny King and Ritchie Hawkins Archant

Join host MIKE BACON for a fun speedway podcast with Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King and Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins.

An open and insightful view into their lives as racers.... and their off-track close friendship.

- British title victories they both enjoyed

- The manager/rider relationship

- Injuries

- Ipswich through and through

- Favourite tracks, biggest influences

- The state of the sport today

- And of course... the play-offs

And so much more, including why Britain should stage more Grand Prix, rider friendships, family values, father figures.