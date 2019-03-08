Speedway Podcast: Danny King & Ritchie Hawkins.... 'Living the dream'....

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 20:24 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 04 October 2019

Join host MIKE BACON for a fun speedway podcast with Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King and Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins.

An open and insightful view into their lives as racers.... and their off-track close friendship.

- British title victories they both enjoyed

- The manager/rider relationship

- Injuries

- Ipswich through and through

- Favourite tracks, biggest influences

- The state of the sport today

- And of course... the play-offs

And so much more, including why Britain should stage more Grand Prix, rider friendships, family values, father figures.

