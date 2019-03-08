Speedway Podcast: Danny King & Ritchie Hawkins.... 'Living the dream'....
PUBLISHED: 20:24 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 04 October 2019
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON for a fun speedway podcast with Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King and Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins.
An open and insightful view into their lives as racers.... and their off-track close friendship.
- British title victories they both enjoyed
- The manager/rider relationship
- Injuries
- Ipswich through and through
- Favourite tracks, biggest influences
- The state of the sport today
- And of course... the play-offs
And so much more, including why Britain should stage more Grand Prix, rider friendships, family values, father figures.