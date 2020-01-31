E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Young Ipswich striker makes loan move to League Two side Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 17:02 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 31 January 2020

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Young Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami has joined League Two side Stevenage on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Australian will spend the second half of the campaign at Broadhall Way, where he'll be looking to help Stevenage move away from the foot of the League Two table.

It's a first loan for the young Australia international, who has made six senior appearances for the Blues so far in his young career. His only outing this season was in the EFL Trophy defeat at Colchester United in November.

Folami joins Idris El Mizouni (Cambridge) and Aaron Drinan (Ayr United) in moving away from Suffolk temporarily this month, with manager Paul Lambert keen for as many of his young players as possible to experience first-team football.

MORE: Deadline Day Live: All the latest Ipswich Town transfer news as Lambert is linked with striker and a former Blue joins Bolton

"It's good for their development," he said. "If the club's going to go with the strategy of rearing its own because it doesn't have the finances to go and buy players, unless we sell a few guys, then that'a pathway we have to go with.

"Some will adapt well, one or two will find it a bit difficult, but Under 23s football isn't helping as I've said before."

