Local football round-up: Defeat for Colchester, but wins for Needham and Stowmarket

Charles Vernam, left. who scored a hat-trick in Grimsby Town's 3-2 win at Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United 2 Grimsby Town 3

COLCHESTER UNITED let slip a 2-1 half-time lead as a hat-trick by Charles Vernam secured a surprise 3-2 away win for Grimsby Town in a League Two clash at the Jobserve Stadium.

The U's remain fifth in the table, despite this defeat, which was only their second league loss in the last 19 matches.

Luke Prosser netted the opener for the U's in the 17th minute with a left-footed shot, but Grimsby equalised just four minutes later, via Vernam's long-range shot.

The U's regained their lead before half-time, Theo Robinson sweeping home from close range after Ben Stevenson's shot had been parried. Robinson's 42nd minute effort was his 12th goal of the campaign.

But Grimsby came storming back in the second half, Vernam converting at the far from Elliott Hewitt's delivery in the 66th minute, and the striker then completed his hat-trick with a superb solo goal on 69 minutes to poach all three points for Ian Holloway's men.

n NEEDHAM MARKET left it late, netting an injury-time winner to secure a fine 1-0 win at play-off chasing Coalville, in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Marketmen missed a 12th minute penalty, after Callum Page had been fouled by Pierpoint in the box. Joe Marsden's spot kick was well saved by keeper Denney.

After that it was Coalville who created the better chances before half-time, Marcus Garnham making three fine saves, two from McGurk and one from Taylor.

Needham had several chances in the second period and they were rewarded by Page's winner in the first minute of injury-time. He squeezed the ball home after being teed up by Craig Parker.

n STOWMARKET TOWN bounced back from the blow of bowing out of the FA VAse at Wroxham on Saturday by extending their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier to 17 points, thanks to a hard-earned 2-1 home win over FC Clacton.

Stow took the lead in the fourth minute, Joe Jefford reacting first to head home after Dean Bowditch's corner had been cleared off the goal-line. The hosts doubled their lead on 28 minutes, Anton Clarke drilling home.

Clacton halved the deficit via Blackwell's 63rd minute penalty, but Stow held on for the win.

Second-placed Norwich United drew 4-4 at Stanway Rovers.