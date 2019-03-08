Rugby round-up: Bury win at Barnes while Colchester enjoy Essex derby triumphBur

Colchester's David Higgins speeds towards the Southend defensive line. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

In our latest round-up of the local rugby round-up action, there are good wins for Bury, Colchester and Braintree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester try-scorer Harvey Skinner races forward in their derby win over Southend. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY Colchester try-scorer Harvey Skinner races forward in their derby win over Southend. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY

National League Two South

BURY ST EDMUNDS returned from Barnes with a hard-fought 12-10 victory.

A 77th minute try for Barnes right wing Martey threatened to steal the match from Bury, but the boys in gold and green had done enough to claim the spoils.

The home side took an early lead in under two minutes, Hinds going in by the corner flag for a 5-0 win.

Bury bounced back, with Cooper touching down by the posts and Dusi's conversion making it 7-5 at the break.

Ollie Watson added to that lead in the corner, as a second half war of attrition ensued. Barnes refused to quit though, and pulled within two with three minutes left, only for Bury to see out the game and secure the win.

Zak Loader scored for Southwold in their defeat at Saffron Walden. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Zak Loader scored for Southwold in their defeat at Saffron Walden. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

London One North

COLCHESTER snatched victory at Southend, winning 24-21 in a pulsating derby clash.

The home side struck first, Matt Wagstaff crashing over for a try and a 7-3 lead, only for Colchester to reply via a Harvey Skinner try to go up 10-7. It was 10-10 at the break.

An exchange of penalties after the half saw Southend up 16-13, and when winger Tom Richards went over for a 21-13 advantage, things looked bleak for the Blacks.

But back they came, James Mitchell going over for an unconverted try, before James Crozier levelled matters at 21 all. As the clock ran down, they won a penalty in the middle of the home half, and Crozier stepped up to win the match.

Sam Maile crossed for Sudbury in their defeat. Picture: RICH MARSHAM Sam Maile crossed for Sudbury in their defeat. Picture: RICH MARSHAM

SUDBURY were beaten 21-16 at Amersham and Chiltern, having led 13-7 a half-time through a Sam Maile try and two Sam Bixby penalties.

But Amersham dominated the second stanza and surged ahead 21-13, with Bixby rescuing a losing bonus point with a 77th minute penalty.

London Two North East

SOUTHWOLD were beaten 20-17 at Saffron Walden, having conceded a penalty after just 30 seconds which would prove key.

Wold took the lead through a Zak Loader converted try, and both sides would score again as they went in tied at 10-10 at the half.

James Taber was on the scoresheet for Ipswich YM in their home loss to Cantabs Picture: DEBBIE TAYLOR James Taber was on the scoresheet for Ipswich YM in their home loss to Cantabs Picture: DEBBIE TAYLOR

James Hall gave them a 17-10 lead after the break, only for Walden to battle back for the win.

Fellow Suffolk side STOWMARKET were hammered 50-17 at league leaders Norwich, having quickly found themselves 24-0 down.

Ben Honeyball and Max Crowe scored consolation tries for Stow.

Finally, Wymondham enjoyed a 40-29 win over DISS, earning local bragging rights. A poor first half was the undoing of Diss, with just a Chris Beaird try their only score in reply to four tries and three penalties from the home side.

After the break they salvaged some pride, Ben McKercher, Cutu Serruys and Rob Silcocks crossing for tries in the losing effort.

London Three Eastern Counties

IPSWICH YM were handily beaten 40-15 at home by Cantabrigians.

When James Taber crossed it was 7-5 Cantabs, and a competitive game looked in the offing, but the visitors pulled away for a 26-8 lead at the break.

Carly Ford crossed for a fine team try in the second, but the YM could get no closer.

London Three Essex

BRAINTREE moved up to second place in London 3 Essex with a fine 24-13 victory away to Basildon.

A brace of tries from Joe Young plus further scores from Tyler Worster and Josh Levy plus two conversions from Elliot Swallow wrapped up the points for the black and ambers.

Elsewhere, CHELMSFORD were held to a 17-17 draw at Old Cooperians.

They led 17-5 through tries from Jack Acorn, Warren Woodward and Jamie Ash, but Coops came back after the break to grab a share of the spoils.

National Challenge Two South East

CHELMSFORD BLUEBIRDS won 29-15 at Harlow Ladies in their first away game of the campaign.

Anna Gray. Karly Harrington, Lucy Freeman, Amy Ironmonger and Marcys Jackowska scored the tries for the Bluebirds.