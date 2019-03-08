Local rugby round-up: Stowmarket crush Basildon and Chelmsford win 83-0!

Mark Kohler scored for Bury in their 24-22 defeat at Clifton. Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

In our latest round-up of the local rugby action, there are wins for Colchester, Stowmarket, Braintree and Chelmsford - the latter triumphing 83-0!

Ollie White dots his try down to seal the bonus point win for Colchester against Southend. Picture: PICASXIS PHOTOGRAPHY Ollie White dots his try down to seal the bonus point win for Colchester against Southend. Picture: PICASXIS PHOTOGRAPHY

National League Two South

BURY ST EDMUNDS returned from Clifton with two points after an entertaining 24-22 defeat.

The Bristol side took the lead after five minutes, but Bury battled back with Mark Kohler and Paddy Robinson crosing to make it 12-5.

Clifton levelled the score at the break, before ex-Clifton star Finlay Sharp put Bury back in the lead at 17-12.

Back came the home side to level at 17-17 and they took the lead with just seven minutes left through a Sam Goatley converted try.

Stow's Brad Durrant on his way to a try in their 51-14 win over Basildon. Picture: SALLY LILLEY Stow's Brad Durrant on his way to a try in their 51-14 win over Basildon. Picture: SALLY LILLEY

Sharp got his second for Bury but the coversion was missed and Clifton held on.

London One North

High-flying COLCHESTER enjoyed a 28-25 win over local rivals Southend in a pulsating Essex derby.

Brett Cutbush crossed in the first half for the home side, who found themselves 10-7 down at the break.

Guy Blades was Southwold's best player in their defeat to Cantabs. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Guy Blades was Southwold's best player in their defeat to Cantabs. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

They came out fired up in the secondf half, with Rhys Hartley and Brock Price scoring for a 21-10 lead. The Saxons responed with a try and a penalty to make it 21-18, and an exciting finale was in store.

Ollie White gave the Blacks breathing room with a score to make it 28-18, before Southend grabbed a late consolation in a fantastic game.

Elsewhere, SUDBURY turned in one of their worst displays of the season in a 20-13 home defeat to Fullerians.

Jonny Taylor and Chris Whybrow crossed for the Suffolk side, but they were made to pay for handling errors as they slumped to defeat.

DISS were also beaten at home, succumbing 46-29 to Old Priorians. John Laurie, George Jones, Will Craggs and Chris Beaird scored the tries for the Norfolk outfit.

Woodbridge's James Stickley scores in their big defeat against Ely. Picture: SIMON BALLARD Woodbridge's James Stickley scores in their big defeat against Ely. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

London Two North East

STOWMARKET crushed basement side Basildon 51-14, despite falling behind to an early try.

Stowm’s reply was swift as winger Leif Bjornson scored and then set up full back Dan Garrard. As Stowmarket began to dominate scrum half Joe Fifield exploited gaps to score twice. Just before half-time player coach Matt Edison took an offload from Corey Brown to score under the posts.

Bjornson crossed again in the second period, before Brad Durrant scored the try of the game and Bjornson completed his hat-trick to finish the rout.

Tom Acorn on his way to a score for Chelmsford. Picture: CHELMSFORD RFC Tom Acorn on his way to a score for Chelmsford. Picture: CHELMSFORD RFC

SOUTHWOLD were beaten 23-22 at Cantabrigian in what was a lacklustre showing, given they had the chance to secure their league status with a win.

They were 10-3 down at the break, before Ollie Carlstroem grabbed a try. Man of the match Guy Blades helped himself to a fine brace, but Wold were undone by penalties. They play Ipswich this weekend, with both teams fighting relegation.

London Three Easten Counties

WOODBRIDGE were overwhemed by Ely, losing 47-24 at home.

Jamie Ash was in fine form for Chelmsford in their huge 83-0 win against Campion, Picture: CHELMSFORD RFC Jamie Ash was in fine form for Chelmsford in their huge 83-0 win against Campion, Picture: CHELMSFORD RFC

The Warriors were 40-7 down at the break, but managed to scrape some dignity in the second half, scoring 17 points through tries from Reece Monk, Tom Jermy and James Stickley.

London Three Essex

BRAINTREE swept aside once mighty Barking with a nine-try blitz in a 57-5 win at Robbs Wood, but East London’s victory over leaders Epping Upper Clapton all but put paid to their slim chances of promotion.

A superb display by the black and ambers saw them race into a 26-0 lead by the interval courtesy of tries from James Abbott, Glen Whyatt, Cameron Kerr and Joe Young, with Josh Wadforth converting all but one of the scores.

After the break it was more one-way traffic, with Young adding two more tries to complete his hat-trick, Whyatt grabbing a second, further tries from Will Humphreys and Tom Drew and three more conversions from Wadforth.

CHELMSFORD also enjoyed a huge win, sweeping aside Campion 83-0.

Tries came from Jamie Ash (three), Ross Toomey (two), Dave Hyett, Jack and Tom Acorn (two each), and Mike Dawson. Chelmsford travel to Barking this week.