Peck and Vinton make it a Suffolk double win in the London Mini Marathon

PUBLISHED: 19:21 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:43 28 April 2019

Ruby Vinton with her winner's trophy at the finish of the London Mini Marathon, on The Mall.

Suffolk enjoyed a double success at today’s London Mini Marathon, which preceded the main London Marathon.

Ben Peck, pictured with his trophy after winning the under-13 boys' race at the London Mini MarathonBen Peck, pictured with his trophy after winning the under-13 boys' race at the London Mini Marathon

Ruby Vinton and Ben Peck won their respective under-13 races, and in the process were crowned British Athletics three-mile road race champions.

Vinton, a pupil at Woodbridge School, won the under-13 girls' race, improving greatly on her 16th position from last year's event.

And Peck, of Mildenhall College Academy, led home the field in the under-13 boys' age group.

The London Mini Marathon takes place over the final three miles of the full marathon route, beginning at Old Billingsgate and arriving at the finish on the Mall via the Victoria Embankment and Birdcage Walk.

You may also want to watch:

It features age group races for juniors between the ages of 11 and 17, with representatives from the 33 London Boroughs as well as 10 English regional teams, plus teams from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Vinton and Peck were both representing the East region, as was Henry Dover, of Colchester & Tendring, who finished second to Peck in the under-13 boys' race.

Brandon-based Peck, the current National and Inter-Counties Cross Country champion, broke clear of his closest rivals during the final 600 metres to win in a time of 16mins 07secs.

Vinton, meanwhile, who comes from Grundisburgh, made her decisive move at around the 3K point after initially being in a six-strong group. She clocked 17:15.

Aged 12, like Peck, the impressive Vinton won the Inter-Counties and South of England Cross Country crowns over the winter.

Competing in the bottom half of his age group, Lewis Sullivan, of the Bury-based Saint Edmund Pacers, was 11th in the under-15 boys' race.

