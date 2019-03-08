Sunshine and Showers

Dream start for Woodpeckers in big win at Long Melford

PUBLISHED: 13:52 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 04 August 2019

Jake Rudge celebrates after making it 2-0 to Woodbridge Town in their 4-0 win at Long Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Jake Rudge celebrates after making it 2-0 to Woodbridge Town in their 4-0 win at Long Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Thurlow Nunn

Long Melford 0

Woodbridge Town 4

Woodbridge Town started the new season in style with a deserved win at the Stoneylands Stadium, Jake Rudge scoring twice in the first four minutes, before Mark Ray and Aaron Churchyard completed the scoring for the Woodpeckers.

Mark Ray enjoys making it 3-0 to Woodbridge Town at Long Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECHMark Ray enjoys making it 3-0 to Woodbridge Town at Long Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECH

The away side took the lead after three minutes when Carlos Edwards' superb cross was headed in by Rudge. A minute later they doubled the scoring when Rudge beat the offside trap and finished with aplomb to beat home keeper Darren Moyes.

Liam Scopes' header cleared any danger after nine minutes and Rudge's cross after 11 minutes just failed to find an attacker. George Bowman's corner was headed wide by Ray after 15 minutes.

Nathan Rowe's header was tipped over the bar by away keeper Alfie Stronge after 19 minutes and ex-Ipswich striker Jamie Griffiths' free kick was well parried for a corner by Stronge after 27 minutes as the home side pushed for a first goal.

Griffiths' effort again tested Stronge after 46 minutes and from Edwards' cross after 48 minutes, Rudge's header went wide of the post and after 52 minutes, with Griffiths' one on one with Stronge inside the penalty area, the striker received a yellow card for diving.

Edwards' cross after 64 minutes again found Rudge and from his pass, Ray made it 3-0 with a neat finish to increase the away side's lead.

Ray's cross after 67 minutes was headed over by Rudge as a deserved hat-trick came so close. Griffiths' lob was again well saved by Stronge after 76 minutes before two minutes later the home side gained a penalty kick.

Aaron Churchyard scored the fourth for Woodbridge Town in their big win at Long Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECHAaron Churchyard scored the fourth for Woodbridge Town in their big win at Long Melford. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Griffiths' stepped up but his spot kick went wide of the post. The away side made it 4-0 after 82 minutes when two substitutes combined as Luke Mallett's cross found Churchyard and his shot beat Moyes.

