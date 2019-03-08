E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Villagers are put to the sword by rampant Rovers in deadly display

PUBLISHED: 22:04 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 21 August 2019

Stanway Rovers scoring their first goal, Jamie Shaw having fired them into a 1-0 lead at Stoneylands on 13 minutes. Picture: CARL MARSTOn

Stanway Rovers scoring their first goal, Jamie Shaw having fired them into a 1-0 lead at Stoneylands on 13 minutes. Picture: CARL MARSTOn

Archant

Long Melford 1 Stanway Rovers 9

Action from the Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at Stoneylands, with Long Melford's Nathan Rowe winning a header. Rowe netted a penalty later in the first half. Picture: CARL MARSTONAction from the Thurlow Nunn Premier clash at Stoneylands, with Long Melford's Nathan Rowe winning a header. Rowe netted a penalty later in the first half. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Long Melford were put to the sword by lethal Stanway Rovers in a one-sided Thurlow Nunn contest at Stoneylands tonight, shipping nine goals, six of them in the second half.

Rovers made it four league wins out of four, following previous successes over Thetford, Hadleigh and Newmarket, to make a big statement.

Andrew Wood bagged a hat-trick and Jamie Shaw netted a brace, while Jordan Blackwell, Marley Andrews, Tom Holdstock and Tyler Kemp were also on target.

It didn't take long for the visitors to break the deadlock. A long throw to the edge of the six-yard box, by Kemp, was not cleared, although it still needed a terrific strike by Shaw to beat keeper Ben Devlin.

Stanway's Jamie Shaw (blue), who scored the opening goal, clips the ball forward with Long Melford's Jake Jackson in close attendance: Picture: CARL MARSTONStanway's Jamie Shaw (blue), who scored the opening goal, clips the ball forward with Long Melford's Jake Jackson in close attendance: Picture: CARL MARSTON

Shaw connected with a first-time rasping low drive, the ball flying into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

Wood doubled Rovers' lead in the 32nd minute, latching onto an astute through ball by winger Andrews to slot the ball past the onrushing Devlin.

You may also want to watch:

There was a glimmer of hope for Jamie Bradbury's side, when they halved the deficit in the 42nd minute. Will Wingfield was upended in the penalty area and Nathan Rowe dispatched the ensuing spot kick.

Long Melford's right-back, Dan Smith, prepares to take a throw-in, against Stanway Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTONLong Melford's right-back, Dan Smith, prepares to take a throw-in, against Stanway Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

But Rovers took just 60 seconds to restore their two-goal advantage. Target man Wood steamed in to head Blackwell's teasing cross into the roof of the net, from point blank range, to secure a 3-1 lead at the interval.

Melford were blown away by four goals in an 10-minute spell early in the second half.

Blackwell curled home the fourth from distance in the 54th minute, and Shaw struck two minutes with a clinical finish.

It was 6-1 in the 61st minute, Andrews volleying home from substitute Holdstock's excellent delivery, and Holdstock then scored himself just three minutes later at the far post.

After a period of calm, Rovers returned to scoring ways with Wood completing his hat-trick with a free header on 81 minutes, before Kemp netted the ninth with a long-range screamer on 82.

Woodbridge Town hammered Walsham le Willows 5-1 tonight. Mark Ray (2), Aaron Churchyard, Ryan Keeble and Nathan Reed were on target for the Woodpeckers.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man with kitchen knife ‘protruding from jeans’ arrested at music event

Police were called after Jason OReilly was spotted with a knife in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Villagers are put to the sword by rampant Rovers in deadly display

Stanway Rovers scoring their first goal, Jamie Shaw having fired them into a 1-0 lead at Stoneylands on 13 minutes. Picture: CARL MARSTOn

Meows about that - Quincey the cat turns up after 12 years

Quincey the cat found his way home after going missing for 12 years. Picture: CATS PROTECTION

What’s On at the cinema for autumn 2019: Blockbusters and awards season treats

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker provides the final chapter of the current Star Wars storyline when it opens this Christmas Photo: LucasFilm

Supermarket taste test 2019: What’s the best veggie burger?

What's the best supermarket vegetarian burger? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists