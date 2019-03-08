Partly Cloudy

Long Melford beat Fakenham to win Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup

PUBLISHED: 18:43 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 06 May 2019

Long Melford celebrate winning the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, following a 1-0 win over Fakenham Town. Picture: @DISSTOWNFC

Long Melford celebrate winning the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup, following a 1-0 win over Fakenham Town. Picture: @DISSTOWNFC

Archant

Long Melford beat Fakenham Town 1-0 in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup Final at Diss Town this afternoon, to lift the cup for the first time in their history.

Captain Steve Adams led by example, as he headed home the winner in the 31st minute to round off a successful season for The Villagers, who had managed to avoid relegation from the Premier Division during the closing weeks of the campaign.

A scrappy first half was lit up by Adams' decisive goal. Ross Waugh released Jacob Brown down the wing and his cross was headed home by Adams.

Not surprisingly, it was a very nerve-wracking second half for Long Melford, even though the Ghosts were reduced to 10 men by Lewis Sturnam's 59th minute red card for a bad challenge on Will Wingfield.

LONG MELFORD: Bett, R Waugh, Wingfield, Roy, Skeggs, A Waugh, Ally, Brown, Adams (sub Bayliss, 73), Roe (sub Machaya, 61), Chaves (sub Judge, 81). Unused subs: Smith, Collins.

- Heybridge Swifts missed out on promotion to the Bostik Premier, despite beating Maldon & Tiptree in the Bostik North play-off final on Sunday.

Southern League Division One South play-off winners Yate have gone up instead, after they beat Cinderford 3-1 today.

