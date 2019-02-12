Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Villagers suffer narrow home loss to Whitton

PUBLISHED: 22:04 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 27 February 2019

Whitton United's Harry Wales launches a long throw during the Thurlow Nunn Premier clash against hosts Long Melford. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Whitton United's Harry Wales launches a long throw during the Thurlow Nunn Premier clash against hosts Long Melford. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Long Melford 0 Whitton United 1

Long Melford's Jacob Brown drills the ball forward during the first half against Whitton United at Stoneylands. Picture: CARL MARSTONLong Melford's Jacob Brown drills the ball forward during the first half against Whitton United at Stoneylands. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Long Melford remain in a relegation dogfight after suffering a narrow home defeat to mid-table Whitton United at Stoneylands tonight.

Josh Jeche benefited from some poor defending to head home the only goal of the game, in the 55th minute, and so seal an eighth away win of the season for Shane Coldron’s side.

The Villagers are therefore still only three points clear of the relegation zone, although they did benefit from second-from-bottom Great Yarmouth Town’s 2-1 home defeat to FC Clacton on Tuesday night.

It was a rather scrappy first half, with both sides struggling to retain possession, although there were chances at both ends.

Action from the Thurlow Nunn Premier clash between Long Melford (black & white) and Whitton United. Picture: CARL MARSTONAction from the Thurlow Nunn Premier clash between Long Melford (black & white) and Whitton United. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Whitton’s Josh Stevens had the first goal-scoring opportunity, in the 16th minute, sneaking beyond the defence but firing straight at Melford’s teenage keeper, Michael Bett.

A minute later and the hosts were on the attack, Spaniard David Lopez curling a 20-yarder wide of the post.

Whitton spurned the best opportunity of the first period, when Stevens managed to rob defender Anthony Waugh inside the penalty area. Stevens rounded keeper Bett, but the angle was very tight and his final shot flew into the side-netting.

The Villagers had more joy before half-time, forcing a couple of good saves from keeper Lewis Higgins, the first when arching back to claw Kieran Michaels’ lofted shot over the bar, on the half-hour mark.

A slick move featuring Lopez and Michaels ended with livewire Emmanuel Machaya sliding a shot agonisingly wide of the post, as Jamie Bradbury’s men searched for a deadlock breaker.

And when Machaya was brought down in cynical fashion by Sam Mills in the 37th minute, the Villagers No. 7 picked himself up to crack the free-kick goalwards, only for Higgins to tip the ball over the top.

However, it was Whitton who took the lead, 10 minutes into the second half, when Jeche headed home, and from that moment on they rarely looked like relinquishing their advantage.

The Villagers didn’t really threaten until substitute Conor Howard slice a shot wide in the 86th minute, although they had penalty appeals turned down late on when skipper Steve Adams appeared to be fouled off the ball.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He is out for six weeks’ - Former Ipswich boss McCarthy on Town striker Keane’s injury

Will Keane holds the back of his leg at Wigan Picture Pagepix

SIL preview: It could be new leaders and a congested leader board come Saturday night!

Getting tight at the top of the SIL

Approval given for homes on former council offices and middle school site

A CGI rendering of the homes planned on the former MId Suffolk District Council offices in Needham Market. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists