SIL preview: Crane Sports are looking unstoppable at the top

06 November, 2019 - 15:00
Eight wins out of eight and the perfect league record, already Crane Sports are looking hot favourites to retain their Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division title.

There is a long way to go of course, but their impressive 5-1 victory over Lakenheath last weekend in the Suffolk Senior Cup not only put out the warning signs for all clubs left in that competition - but warnings for SIL Senior Division clubs as well.

This weekend Cranes travel to a Capel Plough side who really haven't got going this season, having only won once - and losing 0-3 at Haughley last weekend.

That win for Haughley keeps them in second place and they are probably involved in the game of the weekend in the Senior Division, as they travel to Salmet Close, to play Achilles.

The A's drew with Bildeston last weekend, the new boys from Bildeston, who were promoted last season, coming back from 0-2 down to pick up a point.

Bildeston have no game this weekend, but Henley Athletic, who won a 4-3 thriller against Trimley Red Devils in the Suffolk Senior Cup last week, travel to Bramford United, who have only won once all season.

Old Newton continue to go well and knocked out last season's Suffolk Senior Cup finalists Cornard United last Saturday - in the Senior Cup.

They entertain Benhall St Mary this weekend, who will buoyed by their first win of the season last weekend.

Westerfield picked up their first point of the season last time out and will hope for more at Bourne Vale this weekend - although it won't be easy against a Vale side who have proved good value on their day.

Coplestonians entertain an East Bergholt side who have won three of their last four games, while Leiston St Margarets travel to Trimley Red Devils, who are no doubt still smarting from losing at Henley last weekend after looking as though they were going to progress in the Suffolk Senior Cup.

Claydon are the other team to have no game this weekend.

In Monday's EADT and Ipswich Star there will be a full round-up of the weekend's non-league action

