Breaking

Louis ‘super excited’ - latest on British Final set for Ipswich this month

Witches promoter Chris Louis. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis admits to being ‘super excited’ as speedway looks set to return to Foxhall Heath later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny King on the inside of Charles Wright and Ben Barker. All three could be involved in the British Final at Ipswich. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King on the inside of Charles Wright and Ben Barker. All three could be involved in the British Final at Ipswich. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The British Final, which is being used as a Government test event, piloting the safe return of spectators to other sports in October, is all set to take place at Foxhall on Saturday, September 26, although there are still a couple of things to be ironed out with local authorities.

The speedway season, like so many sports, has been devastated this summer because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but it looks as though Ipswich fans will at least get a taste some speedway action, with a crowd limit of 2,200 set to enjoy watching many of Britain’s best riders on track.

“Yes, I’m super excited,” Louis said.

“Yes, we still have a few things to sort out, but I would like to think tickets may even be able to be on sale later this week, or early next.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been a frustrating season all round for the sport, so for Ipswich to be chosen as a test event is an honour and we will hopefully get the all-clear to begin to promote and get the British Final up and running.’

Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King, who won the British Final in 2016 is likely to be among the favourites, along with King’s Lynn’s Robert Lambert.

However, the full field is not yet known and won’t be announced until the event gets the green light to go.

Meanwhile, Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins heaped praise on the sport’s governing body which has campaigned hard for speedway to return as soon as safely possible.

“All credit to the BSPA for all their hard work to be chosen to have a Government test event. It’s massive for the sport and for Ipswich Speedway. Chris runs a brilliant club at Ipswich and he and everyone deserves this.”

It is hoped the initial tranche of pilots taking place, will build up to a full re-opening of fans in October.

Already the snooker world final enjoyed fans in attendance, as did a football game at Brighton on Saturday, while horse racing, rugby union, non-league football and basketball are also on the pilot list.