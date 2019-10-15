'Witches have earned the right to be in this final' - Louis ready for season finale

All smiles: Witches promoter Chris Louis.

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis says the 'feel-good factor' is back at Foxhall.

Chris Louis and team manager Ritchie Hawkins chat

The Suffolk side head into tonight's re-arranged first leg Premiership play-off against Swindon Robins looking to drum up a decent lead ahead of Thursday's return in Wiltshire.

They are two huge meetings to crown the league champions and for the Witches it would be a first league title win since 1998

Rain has affected the play-offs and it's more than two weeks since the Witches were last on track, when they beat Poole in the semi-final.

However, Louis is confident about his side's build-up.

Cameron Heeps in the pits.

"Preparations are going the same as for the semi-final," Louis said.

"Every conversation with every rider whether it is concerning the meeting directly in front of us or not, you are careful of what you say because you want them to feel nothing but positive and confident.

"To be honest they already feel that, they have earned their right to be in this final and fought for it. When something has been that tough you don't give it up easily."

The Witches have been the underdogs among many in the speedway fraternity right from the off this season.

But they have proved the doubters wrong and the Foxhall fans have been returning in their numbers.

Chris Harris goes round Jason Doyle to re-pass the the former world champion when Swindon and Ipswich last met.

"The feel-good factor is back," Louis admitted.

"It has been made enjoyable by the team who have been great to work with and the fans.

"The support we have had has been unwavering and they have trusted in us from the beginning and shown their support in numbers, the whole thing has been fun.

"We have not breezed our way here, everything has been a battle but when we have had to battle that is what the lads have done."

Both teams are at full strength tonight, the Robins led by former world champion Jason Doyle, while the Witches boast Grand Prix star Niels-Kristian Iversen - both riders racing at No.1.

Any lead for the Witches will be priceless as Swindon are strong on their own Blunsdon circuit.

The Robins have won at Foxhall this season, but the Witches took them to a last-heat decider in Wiltshire earlier in the campaign, losing by just two points.