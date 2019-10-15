E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Witches have earned the right to be in this final' - Louis ready for season finale

15 October, 2019 - 06:00
All smiles: Witches promoter Chris Louis. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

All smiles: Witches promoter Chris Louis. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis says the 'feel-good factor' is back at Foxhall.

Chris Louis and team manager Ritchie Hawkins chat Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comChris Louis and team manager Ritchie Hawkins chat Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Suffolk side head into tonight's re-arranged first leg Premiership play-off against Swindon Robins looking to drum up a decent lead ahead of Thursday's return in Wiltshire.

They are two huge meetings to crown the league champions and for the Witches it would be a first league title win since 1998

Rain has affected the play-offs and it's more than two weeks since the Witches were last on track, when they beat Poole in the semi-final.

However, Louis is confident about his side's build-up.

Cameron Heeps in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Preparations are going the same as for the semi-final," Louis said.

"Every conversation with every rider whether it is concerning the meeting directly in front of us or not, you are careful of what you say because you want them to feel nothing but positive and confident.

"To be honest they already feel that, they have earned their right to be in this final and fought for it. When something has been that tough you don't give it up easily."

SPEEDWAY PODCASTS: Choose one here

The Witches have been the underdogs among many in the speedway fraternity right from the off this season.

But they have proved the doubters wrong and the Foxhall fans have been returning in their numbers.

Chris Harris goes round Jason Doyle to re-pass the the former world champion when Swindon and Ipswich last met. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comChris Harris goes round Jason Doyle to re-pass the the former world champion when Swindon and Ipswich last met. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"The feel-good factor is back," Louis admitted.

"It has been made enjoyable by the team who have been great to work with and the fans.

"The support we have had has been unwavering and they have trusted in us from the beginning and shown their support in numbers, the whole thing has been fun.

"We have not breezed our way here, everything has been a battle but when we have had to battle that is what the lads have done."

Both teams are at full strength tonight, the Robins led by former world champion Jason Doyle, while the Witches boast Grand Prix star Niels-Kristian Iversen - both riders racing at No.1.

Any lead for the Witches will be priceless as Swindon are strong on their own Blunsdon circuit.

The Robins have won at Foxhall this season, but the Witches took them to a last-heat decider in Wiltshire earlier in the campaign, losing by just two points.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Dog owner’s fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firm axed from troubled GP surgery ‘sorry’ after safety concerns revealed

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, has been campaigning for better services at four GP surgeries in Essex Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS/HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘Witches have earned the right to be in this final’ - Louis ready for season finale

All smiles: Witches promoter Chris Louis. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town SWOT analysis: The Strengths which have taken the Blues to the top of League One

Ipswich Town SWOT analysis: S is for Strengths

Man, 62, denies rape and assault after attack at hotel

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Shock after suspected Co-op burglars chased down A14 by police

Police were called to the Co-op in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists