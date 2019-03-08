E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Speedway Podcast: Chris Louis.... play-offs, underdogs, riders and those Poole Pirates!

PUBLISHED: 17:38 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 23 September 2019

Witches promoter Chris Louis with Pirates team manager Neil Middleditch Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis in conversation with Mike Bacon as the season comes to a thrilling climax

Join Witches promoter CHRIS LOUIS in conversation with MIKE BACON as they look back on a terrific league season for the Witches and look ahead to the exciting play-offs coming up.

Plus Chris' thoughts on riders, fans, the Premiership, and what it all means for the future of the club.....

LISTEN TO MORE PODCASTS HERE... including Loram, Nicholls, Heeps

