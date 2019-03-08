The Speedway Podcast: Chris Louis.... play-offs, underdogs, riders and those Poole Pirates!
PUBLISHED: 17:38 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 23 September 2019
Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis in conversation with Mike Bacon as the season comes to a thrilling climax
Join Witches promoter CHRIS LOUIS in conversation with MIKE BACON as they look back on a terrific league season for the Witches and look ahead to the exciting play-offs coming up.
Plus Chris' thoughts on riders, fans, the Premiership, and what it all means for the future of the club.....
