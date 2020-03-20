‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Bartosz Bialkowski believes former team-mate Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future.

Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden pictured after Town had taken an early lead against Accrington. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden pictured after Town had taken an early lead against Accrington. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Polish goalkeeper played alongside the central defender during his five seasons at Portman Road, prior to his initial loan move to Millwall in August, and saw enough to feel sure his former skipper will enter management when his playing career comes to an end.

Chambers has spoken previously of his plans for his post-playing career, which include potentially managing alongside close friend Cole Skuse, while he’s also previously spoke of his interest in a director of football role in the future.

And Bialkowski wouldn’t be surprised if he began his managerial career at Ipswich, such is the 34-year-old’s passion for the club, desire to succeed and relationship with owner Marcus Evans.

“Absolutely,” Bialkowski said, when asked if he could see Chambers managing once he hangs up his boots.

“I can see him and Skusey working together. Luke the manager and Skusey the assistant. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were the next Ipswich managers. They have a strong relationship with the owner and with the fans and they’ve been here such a long time. They know the club, they know what’s best for the club and I could see that happening.

“I don’t think Chambo will change as a person and you can see the passion he has for the game. He’ll be a passionate manager, that’s for sure, but he’s clever and has good football knowledge. He understands the game very well and that’s his strength I think because he can also motivate players.”

Luke Chambers has made his desire to manage in the future clear on a number of occasions. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Chambers has made his desire to manage in the future clear on a number of occasions. Photo: Steve Waller

On the relationship between Chambers and Skuse, Bialkowski said: “They’re very different in so many ways.

“Chambo is always loud. Even when you can’t see him, you can hear him. He’s a great guy, a great leader and a great character. Probably the best I’ve ever had.

“Skusey is funny in his own way and a very clever guy. Those two have a strong relationship and are good people.”

Should Chambers and Skuse enter management in the future, they will inevitably need a goalkeeping coach. So could Bialkowski be that man at Portman Road once his own playing career is over?

“If that was the case I think Gerks (Dean Gerken) might be ahead of me for that position,” he said.

“Me and Gerks are looking to do the same coaching badges in the summer together but that depends on the play-offs and stuff for me and him. That’s the plan.”