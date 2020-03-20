E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 March 2020

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Bartosz Bialkowski believes former team-mate Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future.

Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden pictured after Town had taken an early lead against Accrington. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden pictured after Town had taken an early lead against Accrington. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Polish goalkeeper played alongside the central defender during his five seasons at Portman Road, prior to his initial loan move to Millwall in August, and saw enough to feel sure his former skipper will enter management when his playing career comes to an end.

Chambers has spoken previously of his plans for his post-playing career, which include potentially managing alongside close friend Cole Skuse, while he’s also previously spoke of his interest in a director of football role in the future.

And Bialkowski wouldn’t be surprised if he began his managerial career at Ipswich, such is the 34-year-old’s passion for the club, desire to succeed and relationship with owner Marcus Evans.

MORE: Roy Keane’s nice side, winding up Fabregas and that infamous goal celebration – David Norris looks back on his time at Ipswich Town

“Absolutely,” Bialkowski said, when asked if he could see Chambers managing once he hangs up his boots.

“I can see him and Skusey working together. Luke the manager and Skusey the assistant. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were the next Ipswich managers. They have a strong relationship with the owner and with the fans and they’ve been here such a long time. They know the club, they know what’s best for the club and I could see that happening.

You may also want to watch:

“I don’t think Chambo will change as a person and you can see the passion he has for the game. He’ll be a passionate manager, that’s for sure, but he’s clever and has good football knowledge. He understands the game very well and that’s his strength I think because he can also motivate players.”

Luke Chambers has made his desire to manage in the future clear on a number of occasions. Photo: Steve WallerLuke Chambers has made his desire to manage in the future clear on a number of occasions. Photo: Steve Waller

On the relationship between Chambers and Skuse, Bialkowski said: “They’re very different in so many ways.

“Chambo is always loud. Even when you can’t see him, you can hear him. He’s a great guy, a great leader and a great character. Probably the best I’ve ever had.

MORE: North Stander: ‘Why shouldn’t I walk away?’ – Town fans set for annual season ticket poser

“Skusey is funny in his own way and a very clever guy. Those two have a strong relationship and are good people.”

Should Chambers and Skuse enter management in the future, they will inevitably need a goalkeeping coach. So could Bialkowski be that man at Portman Road once his own playing career is over?

“If that was the case I think Gerks (Dean Gerken) might be ahead of me for that position,” he said.

“Me and Gerks are looking to do the same coaching badges in the summer together but that depends on the play-offs and stuff for me and him. That’s the plan.”

Most Read

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuck at home? Here are 10 free online courses to keep you busy

Time to spare? There are plenty of online courses to keep you occupied

McCarthy:- ‘It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!’

Mick McCarthy on his final night as Ipswich Town manager (left) and the day of his unveiling in November 2012.

Most Read

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuck at home? Here are 10 free online courses to keep you busy

Time to spare? There are plenty of online courses to keep you occupied

McCarthy:- ‘It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!’

Mick McCarthy on his final night as Ipswich Town manager (left) and the day of his unveiling in November 2012.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next Ipswich manager’ - Bialkowski backs Chambers to take the Town job

Bartosz Bialkowski (inset) believes Luke Chambers could manage Ipswich Town in the future: Picture: ARCHANT

Your home-schooling questions answered - and remember, we can’t do more than our best

Parents are now considering how to home-school children in the coming months Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This isn’t scare mongering’ - Police chief urges public to listen to coronavirus advice

Suffolk Police Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire
Drive 24