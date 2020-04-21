‘Robbing a living as a footballer? No, he’s a fantastic player’ - ex-Norwich striker Holt on Town skipper Chambers

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt has defended Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture; PA/STEVE WALLER Archant

The pair were team-mates at Nottingham Forest between 2007 and 2008, before ultimately moving on to opposite sides of the East Anglian Derby rivalry.

Luke Chambers, pictured scoring at Norwich in 2018. Picture Pagepix Luke Chambers, pictured scoring at Norwich in 2018. Picture Pagepix

The pair were team-mates at Nottingham Forest between 2007 and 2008, before ultimately moving on to opposite sides of the East Anglian Derby rivalry.

Holt was answering questions during an Instagram conversation with supporters this week and, when a Norwich fan asked whether Chambers was ‘robbing a living as a professional footballer’ the former striker strongly defended his former team-mate.

“Luke Chambers is probably one of the best professionals that I’ve ever had as a team-mate,” he said. “On any pitch, I would gladly have Luke Chambers next to me, he’s a fantastic guy, a fella, and a fantastic player.

“Do players go through tough times, yes, is he struggling a bit at the moment, I wouldn’t know because I don’t watch Ipswich that much. But I know for a fact that as a person and as a player, he’s a fantastic guy and you’d gladly have him in your corner.”

Grant Holt played for Nottingham Forest before joining Norwich City. Picture: PA Grant Holt played for Nottingham Forest before joining Norwich City. Picture: PA

Holt was also asked if he would be interested in going into management one day.

“Yes, I would,” he said. “Coaching, management, that’s what I want to be, that’s where I want to go, that’s my steps and I’m doing everything behind the scenes to get there.

“Eventually (I’d love to manage Norwich). At some point, it would be fantastic if I could do that - but that’s a long, long way off.

“I’m worrying about getting to where I need to be at the moment and we’ll see where we’re going to be after that.”

Luke Chambers joined Ipswich Town from Nottingham Forest in 2012. Picture: PA Luke Chambers joined Ipswich Town from Nottingham Forest in 2012. Picture: PA

So would he ever manage Ipswich?: “No, I wouldn’t,” Holt added.