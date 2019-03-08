Video

'We have to improve drastically before we see that again' - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now

Luke Chambers is shelving his celebratory fist-pumps until a time Ipswich's form deserves them. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has temporarily retired his iconic post-victory 'fist pumps' until such a time the Blues' form is deserving of the celebration.

Chambers' celebration has become iconic at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Chambers' celebration has become iconic at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Chambers has only been able to mark four victories with the Ipswich fans during a miserable campaign, with the skipper already back in the dressing room having been sent off during the final-day win over Leeds and unable to join in the celebrations.

The 33-year-old says his last fist-pump, following the 2-1 win at Bolton in April was a gesture of thanks, rather than a celebration, and admitted the Blues' form would have to 'improve drastically' before it is unleashed again.

"It's something the fans took to and ran with," the Ipswich captain said in an interview with the matchday programme.

A topless Luke Chambers leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix A topless Luke Chambers leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

"We won at Bolton and supporters may have being waiting for it but that was a 'thanks for your support'. That was no fist pump celebration.

"We have to improve drastically here before we see that again."

Chambers is hurting following a disastrous season in which the club was relegated to League One, with the skipper admitting everybody involved deserves to be questioned.

"The fact we are going to be playing in League One next season hasn't really sunk in yet," he said.

"It's a disaster what's happened. Let's have it right. A disaster - football wise it is. You can dress it up as much as you like, we've been relegated.

"It flaming hurts and we have to react. Everyone's position should be questioned. I'm no different."

Despite the hurt, Chambers expects the players to return with a positive mindset next season, with a goal of bouncing back at the first attempt.

Luke Chambers heads down the tunnel after being sent off in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Chambers heads down the tunnel after being sent off in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"We will come back for pre-season and I know there will be a lot of optimism about the place," he said. "I'm sure we will bring in some more players and freshen the squad up for next year.

"Everyone needs to be ready to hit the ground running.

"We will be one of the biggest teams in the league next season. That will be through history. the size of the club and the fanbase.

"The goal for us is to bounce back straightaway. We want to build a team that can go again."

The Ipswich captain was honoured for his service at the club's end of season dinner on Tuesday night but believes the supporters are the only ones deserving of praise at the end of such a disappointing campaign.

"It's the first time I've been relegated although I've had a couple of years where there has been a threat and in those circumstances you are getting pelters from the fans. You have to respond.

"You don't get cheered off when you are beaten but we have done here this season. The support we've had has been brilliant.

"The fans are the ones - the only ones - who deserve credit this season. We should be getting pelters though. We should be going to them with our tails between our legs. We should be expecting some expletives coming in our direction."