Chambers 1-0 Norwood: Ipswich skipper gets the upper hand with missed chances jibe as he's interviewed by striker

PUBLISHED: 10:18 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 26 September 2019

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers was interviewed by striker James Norwood this week. Picture: ITFC

Archant

James Norwood swapped scoring goals for asking questions earlier this week as interviewed captain Luke Chambers.

James Norwood pictured playing footall with the Club’s Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLSJames Norwood pictured playing footall with the Club’s Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS

The pair were at the Willis building in Ipswich on Tuesday to mark Willis Towers Watson taking on the sponsorship of the Junior Blues, and played football with a group of young supporters in the building's rooftop garden.

Norwood then took the microphone to interview Chambers for the club's social media channels and, after attempting to break his captain with questions about his age and highlighting the error which ultimately cost Town the win against Sunderland, the Ipswich skipper eventually got the upper hand when he suggested Norwood needed to be more clinical in front of goal.

Norwood has scored five of Ipswich's 16 league goals this season, from a total of 32 chances.

You can read the full transcript of their conversation and watch the video below.

JN: Chambo, thanks for joining us. How do you think the season's gone so far?

LC: It's very positive so far. We've signed some decent players who have done quite well so far and it's been a decent enough start.

They've got themselves involved in a bit of extracurricular activity, making wrestling debuts etc, but it's been positive.

JN: What about your personal performances… taking away Sunderland?

Chambers and Norwood joined members of the Junior Blues for a kick around on the lawn on the roof of the building Picture: ROSS HALLSChambers and Norwood joined members of the Junior Blues for a kick around on the lawn on the roof of the building Picture: ROSS HALLS

LC: You have to take the Sunderland one out of it, you take that on the chin and move forward.

But we've had five clean sheets in a row and we're not too bad at the back there.

JN: You're looking great for your age. How do you feel?

LC: I feel fantastic, thank you. The sun's been helping, obviously and I feel good.

Norwood was nut megged by a member of the Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLSNorwood was nut megged by a member of the Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS

Age is a number and I'm feeling we're in good form at the back and the boys are doing well. Willo (James Wilson) has come in and has been fantastic and Wolfy (Luke Woolfenden) has take to it like a duck to water. The big man in the goal (Tomas Holy) is doing very, very well. We're looking strong.

JN: What do you see this next month bringing?

LC: Points. The only thing on our minds is winning games, as you know.

If we could just take a few more of our chances it will make things a bit less nervy for the fans.

JN: Clean sheets, are you going to start keeping them?

LC: Well, we'll take the previous five into the next five and see where that takes us.

JN: I think we could do with taking a few more chances if I'm honest…. You've seen me off!

I was trying to do it semi-seriously and you've chucked it out with that one! No!

