'Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he's got what all defenders would love to have' - Chambers on Ndaba

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers is hopeful lodger Corrie Ndaba will have a big future with the Blues.

Teenage central defender Ndaba signed his first professional deal towards the end of last season and trained regularly with the Ipswich first-team, while also making the bench on three occasions.

Manager Paul Lambert had hinted the left-footer would make his senior bow before the end of the last campaign before later changing his mind, based on Ndaba's performances for the Blues' Under 23s, but Chambers believes the youngster can make the grade.

"He's got what all defenders would love to have, a nice left foot, and they're few and far between," said Chambers.

"He's got the power, the strength, the pace, he's good with the ball, he's a talker and he's aggressive.

"Every time he comes and trains with us he doesn't take any prisoners.

"I remember I was like that when I was young and I think he's got more than enough to get into the manager's plans.

"Everyone is talking about him and there have been numerous clubs looking at him, so for me it's a great thing that we have signed him on a contract.

"He's got what he deserved and he will be looking to push into the first team now."

Ndaba is one five young players (Flynn Downes, Jack Lankester, Brett McGavin, Ross Marshall are the others) who lived in the annex of Chambers' family home on the edge of the town during last season, with the Ipswich skipper impressed with how they have conducted themselves both at home and on the field.

"It was never something that my wife and I planned and spoke about, but we literally live round the corner (from the training ground) and it just happened," the skipper explained.

"The five lads that we have with us are all going to be at the club next season and at one point it might have been the case that they were going to be out of the door last summer.

"I think they have learned that you can't just float through life and do exactly what you want to do.

"They have taken on a lot of responsibility and they have been very respectful, which I think has shown on the pitch. A couple of them - and I'm probably mainly talking about Corrie - had a few run-ins with different people.

"Well, now he has been promoted to captain of the U23s and he has gone from strength to strength."