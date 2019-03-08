Partly Cloudy

'We got away with murder last year... now it's time to deliver' - Chambers on Town players' debt to fans

PUBLISHED: 11:16 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 06 June 2019

Luke Chambers has his head in his hands following another defeat last season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Luke Chambers has his head in his hands following another defeat last season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Luke Chambers has admitted the Ipswich Town players 'got away with murder' last season and knows a fast start is required in League One to repay the club's loyal fans.

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé StudioLuke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

The Blues were relegated to the third tier with just five wins to their name during a disastrous campaign, but were backed throughout as the club's supporters provided a positive environment in which to play.

Chambers knows he and his team-mates are indebted to their fans but is well aware that it is now time for them to deliver on the field.

"The supporters will expect a reaction when we get going after last season and rightly so," Chambers told the club website.

MORE: 'Big' clubs in League One: How Leicester, Norwich, Southampton, Wolves and Blackburn quickly bounced back

Luke Chambers slumped on the Portman Road pitch following Town's relegation at home to Birmingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Chambers slumped on the Portman Road pitch following Town's relegation at home to Birmingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I've said it before that as players we got away with 'murder' last year, with a positive environment about the place even though we weren't winning games.

"That won't last long next season though and we will need players to step up and deliver.

"We will need the younger players to do that and we also need those experienced players who have been there before and know the league to lead the way.

MORE: 'Paul Lambert can galvanise everybody... the fans want to go on a special journey' - Butcher on Town's League One task

"It's an opportunity to bounce back at the first time of asking and that has to be our aim.

"When the players come back for pre-season, I'll be saying 'we're not here to have a fun time. We're here to win matches and get out of this league'. That will be the message I'll be saying."

The fixture list for next season will be revealed on Thursday, June 20.

