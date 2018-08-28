‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged the club’s supporters to stick with his side as they prepare for tomorrow night’s visit of Bristol City.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

A crowd of nearly 23,000 was inside Portman Road for the Blues’ 2-1 loss to West Brom on Friday night, with the increased attendance generating a vibrant atmosphere following manager Paul Lambert’s call for unity as the club battles relegation.

While there will be a drop in attendance for tomorrow night’s game, Chambers believes he and his players have done enough during Lambert’s three games in charge to encourage the club’s supporters to stick with them.

“You know when you’ve done alright as a team because the supporters stayed to applaud the team off,” Chambers said.

MORE: Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

“The support we have had all season has been brilliant. They’ve had every right to be frustrated and every right to get on the boys’ cases but they’ve stuck with us through thick and thin and they can see the tide is turning a little bit.

“They can see what we’re trying to do and the lads are taking a lot of responsibility and are being brave on the ball, but unfortunately it’s just one step too far.

“Fair play to the club for doing the promotion that they did and that certainly shows the fanbase is there – we just need to start picking up some wins to get them back in here regularly.

MORE: ‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

“Hopefully we have sent them away with a lot more encouragement than we have recently.

“It’s there to be seen and if you turn up to games like Friday and you can see the fanbase is there. We really appreciate it and when we went over to say thank you everyone was still in the stadium.

“I think they will stay with us now because if we play like that it won’t be too long before it starts to turn.

“It’s our job to entertain and the manager has told us to play in a way where we all know exactly what our jobs are.”

Lambert has drawn two and lost one of his three games as Ipswich manager, with Chambers knowing his side need to be more clinical in both boxes if they are to pick up their first victory.

MORE: North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

“I don’t think I’m telling a lie when I say the last three games have showed how far ahead we are compared to where we’ve been,” he said. “That’s the positive we need to take from games

“When we’re in the ascendancy, like we were at Reading where they were chances to score, we have to score more goals and be a bit more clinical. That’s in both boxes, it’s not just the forwards.”