'We will see what the group is made of over the first week or two' - Chambers on Town's pre-season

PUBLISHED: 12:58 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 31 May 2019

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Archant

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers believes the opening weeks of the club's pre-season programme are vital as they bid to win promotion from League One at the first time of asking.

The Town squad are currently on holiday but return to pre-season training at their Playford Road base on June 24.

And Chambers, who signed a new deal to stay with the club for another two seasons towards the end of the last campaign, believes a tone can be set early on.

"I'm enjoying the summer and spending time with my family but I'll be relishing going back for pre-season when it comes around," the Ipswich captain said, in an interview with the club website.

"It will be a massive pre-season for the club and for me personally.

"The manager is working hard to get players in and while in an ideal world you would have your squad in place for the start of pre-season, that rarely happens.

"Some players have moved on and it's going to be a clean slate. It's an opportunity to build again and get everyone together and going in the same direction.

"For me personally, it's massive as well. Over the last three or four years I've had niggles and not had the fullest of pre-seasons, this year I want to be clear of all that.

"I've been working hard over last few weeks and I'll be remember come June 24 when we go back and we have to hit the ground running.

"Pre-season tests you as a team and as individuals. It's really tough and we will see what the group is made of over the first week or two."

The Town skipper was back at Portman Road today to take part in a zip-slide experience to help raise funds and awareness for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

