E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'The lads are right behind that policy' - Chambers backs boss Lambert's rotation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 November 2019

Luke Chambers has backed manager Paul Lambert's selection policy. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers has backed manager Paul Lambert's selection policy. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has backed manager Paul Lambert's squad rotation policy ahead of the Blues' return to League One action this afternoon.

Paul Lambert salutes the Ipswich fans at Lincoln. Picture PagepixPaul Lambert salutes the Ipswich fans at Lincoln. Picture Pagepix

It's the first time the Portman Road club have been in league action for 17 days, following the 1-0 defeat of Rochdale on November 5, with a trio of cup games coming in the intervening period.

Lambert made major changes to his regular league side for the games, leaving the likes of Chambers, Cole Skuse, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood out of his teams, with those players likely to return this afternoon.

And Chambers is backing Lambert's approach as he looks to mastermind an instant return to the Championship, insisting the policy shows a high level of trust in each and every member of the Town squad.

MORE: 'I feel like I haven't played in months!' - Downes raring to go against Blackpool

"The gaffer has said he has trust in all the players here and will use the squad and he did that again in the week and we came away with the result we wanted," Chambers said in his programme column ahead of today's game.

You may also want to watch:

"That trust is a ringing endorsement for every player in the squad.

"As a player, I want to play in every game. Every player will tell you the same but it's down to how the staff think it's best to manage and get the best performance levels out of players and the team throughout the season and as players, you have to respect that and go with it.

"The lads are right behind that policy. There is a great spirit in the squad, we all support each other whoever is playing and we are trying to do what is required to get ourselves promoted. That is obviously what we all want."

MORE: 'He's training well but there's no pressure' - Lambert on potential for Vincent-Young to return against Blackpool

Lambert defended his approach after the win at Lincoln and did so again at his pre-match press conference yesterday, explaining that he has supreme trust in his squad.

"It's not one group of players and then another group, that's not the case," he said.

"We don't have a strong 1-11, we have a strong 1-23 or 24 that I can rely on. I don't have one particular person because I've more-or-less left everyone out the team and it will happen again.

"Everyone can play a part in it and everyone will with the position we're in at the moment."

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: People waiting more than a DAY for emergency mental health treatment

Stuart Richardson Chief Operating Officer at Norwich and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Photo:NSFT

‘Metal bar’ brandished in fight in McDonald’s car park

A witness described seeing a a fight in the McDonald's car park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The lads are right behind that policy’ - Chambers backs boss Lambert’s rotation

Luke Chambers has backed manager Paul Lambert's selection policy. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘You write my teams off at your peril’ – AFC Sudbury boss Morsley

AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

News, traffic and weather on busiest day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Make sure you attend this year's Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Gregg Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists