‘I’m very confident at the moment... I want to put my name in the hat’ - Chambers on his free-kick chances
PUBLISHED: 05:55 24 October 2020
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
Luke Chambers is clearly playing with confidence at the moment.
The skipper, now 35 and performing excellently at right back, scored a sensational goal at Blackpool earlier this month as he arrived late in the box, got over the ball and lashed his shot past Chris Maxwell.
But when are we going to see him standing over free-kicks?
Forward Freddie Sears raised the prospect recently, suggesting his skipper fancied his chances from dead ball situations as the Blues look to find a solution following the departure of loanee Luke Garbutt.
You may also want to watch:
Sears and Alan Judge have tried their luck, with little success, so is Chambers going to be next?
“I heard he said something about that,” Chambers said with a grin, when asked about Sears’s suggestion. “I feel I’ve got a decent technique but at the end of the day, if someone fancies it on the day and they’ve worked on it in training they are well within their rights to have a go.
MORE: ‘I’ve subbed myself... I think he fancies them’ - Sears on handing over free-kick duty
“It’s something we have lacked over the last few years, albeit Garbs (Luke Garbutt) was good for us last season.
“But I’m very confident at the moment so when an opportunity arises I want to put my name in the hat to have a go.”
On his Blackpool goal, Chambers was asked whether he knew his shot was destined for the net. He replied: “I did, after I opened my eyes. It was just one of those opportunities that don’t usually bounce up in that area too often. I’m just looking to get as high up the pitch as I can and get involved in attacks.
“It was just one of those things. It dropped nicely for me and, believe it or not, I’ve always had a nice technique for things like that. It was a good one to see fly in and get us off to a good start.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.