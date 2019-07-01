Video

Watch: Skipper Chambers scores thunderbolt in Town training

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers scored a worldie in training. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN INSTAGRAM Archant

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers isn't known for his goals - but he scored an absolute cracker in training as the team continue to build for their League One promotion push.

In a clip of a training game shared by the club on Instagram and Twitter, the 33-year-old is seen hitting the ball first time with his right foot, sending a swerving thunderbolt flying past the despairing dive of keeper Harry Wright.

Chambers has only scored 15 goals in 306 league games for the Blues, but if this video is anything to go by, he'll be looking for more as Town bid to bounce straight back up from League One next season.

The team have been back in full training for a week now, and head to Germany on Thursday for their pre-season tour, which starts with a game against Bundesliga side SC Paderborn 07 on Saturday.

