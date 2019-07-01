Partly Cloudy

Watch: Skipper Chambers scores thunderbolt in Town training

PUBLISHED: 10:38 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 02 July 2019

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers scored a worldie in training. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers scored a worldie in training. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN INSTAGRAM

Archant

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers isn't known for his goals - but he scored an absolute cracker in training as the team continue to build for their League One promotion push.

In a clip of a training game shared by the club on Instagram and Twitter, the 33-year-old is seen hitting the ball first time with his right foot, sending a swerving thunderbolt flying past the despairing dive of keeper Harry Wright.

MORE: False dawns, promising starts, lots of time in Ireland and emerging kids - the story of Town's past pre-seasons

Chambers has only scored 15 goals in 306 league games for the Blues, but if this video is anything to go by, he'll be looking for more as Town bid to bounce straight back up from League One next season.

MORE: Striker Brown signs first professional deal

The team have been back in full training for a week now, and head to Germany on Thursday for their pre-season tour, which starts with a game against Bundesliga side SC Paderborn 07 on Saturday.

MORE: Don't panic! Town shouldn't be playing transfer catch-up like last summer

You'll be able to follow the tour here with us, and on our social media pages...

- Kings of Anglia on Facebook

- Kings of Anglia on Instagram

- Kings of Anglia on Twitter

