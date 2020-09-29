‘I think I’m making a difference’ - Skipper enjoying return to right-back

Skipper Luke Chambers is currently playing at right-back for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Luke Chambers is enjoying his return to the Ipswich Town right-back spot and believes he can continue to make a difference for as long as he’s asked to play there.

Chambers has played right-back under Mick McCarthy during his time at Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chambers has played right-back under Mick McCarthy during his time at Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Town skipper is deputising for the injured Kane Vincent-Young as he nurses an Achilles problem, with the 35-year-old returning to a role he filled regularly under former manager Mick McCarthy.

Chambers has performed well on the right of the Ipswich defence, playing his part in a perfect start to the League One season, and believes his fitness has helped him contribute well at both ends of the field.

“I think I’m one of the fittest at the club so the age I am doesn’t really matter,” he said.

“I can do this week in, week out and I’ll do whatever I can for the team whenever I’m playing.

Blocking out the critics: Luke Chambers celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller Blocking out the critics: Luke Chambers celebrates his goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

“I’m enjoying playing at right-back and I think I’m making a difference for the team playing in that role, getting high up the pitch and creating space for our better players, so long may it continue.

“(Freddie) Searsy knows I’ll always be there (at the back post) so goals will happen at some point I’m sure.

“I’ll play wherever I’m needed for this club and I just want to enjoy my football for as long as that continues.”

With Chambers at right-back, Toto Nsiala and James Wilson have formed a solid pairing at the heart of the Ipswich defence, with the skipper believing the trio and Irish veteran Stephen Ward have the makings of a good unit.

“Willo’s taken his opportunity well after injuries allowed him to come into the team and, for me, whenever he’s been called on for the club he’s been fantastic,” Chambers said.

“He’s got everything you want from a centre-half – he’s no-nonsense as well – and Toto’s come back and been brilliant.

Skipper Luke Chambers about to take a throw in. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Luke Chambers about to take a throw in. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“If he can ignore everything other than football he’s going to be fine because he’s a very good player and one who relishes the physical side of the game. That’s something we have to deal with in this division.

“The back four has height, strength, power and pace – everything you need at the moment in this division.

“We’ve started off well and kept clean sheets, with the big man in goal (Tomas Holy) doing his bit too, which is a real positive.

“We have a squad where the manager can make changes at any moment but, whether the manager makes changes or not, players know their roles.”