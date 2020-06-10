Loan duo Garbutt and Norris return to parent clubs after season ends

Luke Garbutt and Will Norris will now return to their parent clubs. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Loanees Luke Garbutt and Will Norris will now return to their parent clubs following the conclusion of the League One season.

Luke Garbutt celebrates his great goal against Tranmere, when Town were flying early in the season Picture: STEVE WALLER Luke Garbutt celebrates his great goal against Tranmere, when Town were flying early in the season Picture: STEVE WALLER

The decision to end the season, brought about following a vote of League One clubs on Tuesday, means the Blues will not play again before the duo’s season-long loans expire.

The pair had agreed to remain with the Blues if the third tier campaign had resumed, with Ipswich looking to make a late push towards the play-offs, but will now head back to Everton and Wolves respectively.

Norris made a total of 20 appearances for the Blues, with 15 of those coming in League One, having battled with Tomas Holy throughout the season for the Blues’ No.1 shirt.

Garbutt made 30 appearances, scoring six times, and is heading into an uncertain summer given his Everton deal expires at the end of June.

He has previously indicated his desire to remain with Ipswich long-term, but it remains to be seen whether it’s a deal the Blues are able to do.