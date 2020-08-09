E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town make ‘final approach’ for Garbutt in battle with Sunderland - report

PUBLISHED: 13:46 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 09 August 2020

Ipswich Town are in a battle with Sunderland for Luke Garbutt's signature. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town have a made a ‘final approach’ for in-demand Luke Garbutt - with the ex-Everton man weighing up his offers and expected to make a decision on his future before next weekend, according to reports.

The Northern Echo claim that the Blues are ‘hopeful’ their offer will get Garbutt, who scored six goals in 30 games for Town while on loan from the Toffees last season, back to Portman Road.

MORE: Ipswich look set to miss out on Garbutt as Sunderland offer deal and other clubs remain interested

But Sunderland, who are competing with Town for the signatures of Garbutt, keeper Remi Matthews and striker Danny Graham, believe they have the edge.

Should Garbutt snub Town for a move to the Stadium of Light, it’s understood that geography will also be a key factor.

The left-sided player lived in Liverpool for over a decade during his time at Everton and grew up close to Leeds, where he began his football journey, meaning staying in the North of England is likely to be appealing.

Speaking in June, Garbutt said: “I will never close the door on the possibility of coming back to Ipswich on a permanent basis and it’s something I will definitely consider.

MORE: Seven other left-back options for Ipswich if Garbutt goes to Sunderland

“But as a football player you want to try and play at the highest level you can do. I can’t really comment because I don’t know if there’s an offer on the table from Ipswich or any club for that matter. I can’t say anything.

“I’m a free agent so I’ll let my agent do the negotiations and the business side of it before I make a decision with my family about where I move next and the best football club for me.”

