E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 May 2020

Tyrone Mings' transfer from Ipswich to Bournemouth proved a blow for Luke Garbutt. Picture; ARCHANT/PA

Tyrone Mings' transfer from Ipswich to Bournemouth proved a blow for Luke Garbutt. Picture; ARCHANT/PA

Archant

Luke Garbutt has explained how Ipswich Town’s sale of Tyrone Mings in 2015 has inadvertently led to the end of his Everton career.

Luke Garbutt's career at Everton looks set to come to an end next month. Picture: PALuke Garbutt's career at Everton looks set to come to an end next month. Picture: PA

Garbutt, currently on loan at Ipswich from the Toffees, is out of contract at Goodison in the summer and appears certain to be released.

He’s spent much of his time at the Premier League club out on loan, notably at Fulham and Oxford, but admitted he should have spent the 2015/16 season in the Premier League at Bournemouth, only for the Cherries to sign Mings from Ipswich at the 11th hour.

He instead went on loan to Fulham as he pushed to kickstart his career and force his way into the Everton side, but hasn’t played a competitive game for his parent club since.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘We should see a reversal of the power balance’ - Lambert believes virus could change football for good

“I felt it was the right time to go and play first-team football,” Garbutt said in an interview with The Athletic. “I didn’t feel I was getting as many opportunities to play with Leighton (Baines) being so good. Looking back at it, I may have been a bit too forceful in trying to set off my career.

“It was difficult because I had a loan in the Premier League sorted and it got curtailed at the last minute, so I went to Fulham. Bournemouth had flown out to see me while I was with England Under-21s at the World Cup, I’d signed my contract and then at the 11th hour they went and signed someone (Mings) permanently. It was strange because I’d spoken to Eddie Howe and everything was agreed. It was tough to take.

MORE: Garbutt on his ‘complicated’ future, whether he’ll end the season at Ipswich and a permanent Town move

“I got injured early on at Fulham and none of it went to plan. You recover and get back in the team, but you don’t do as well as you’d thought. Then you’re out of the team and you dip in confidence and start doubting yourself.

“That was the tipping point for my Everton career. It was a downwards spiral from there.”

Luke Garbutt's loan at Fulham didn't go according to plan. Picture: PALuke Garbutt's loan at Fulham didn't go according to plan. Picture: PA

Garbutt, who recently admitted his future beyond his Everton contract on June 30 is ‘complicated’, has regular stated he would be interested in a permanent move to Portman Road.

He has scored six goals in 30 appearances for the club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Just horrific’- Animal rights groups condemn ‘senseless’ cat shooting

Animal rights activists and the RSPCA have joined village people in condemning the horrific murder of a beloved pet cat. Photo: Halesworth Police

Passengers continue avoiding buses and trains

Ipswich station has been nearly deserted during the lockdown. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Very difficult time’: East Anglia’s chief nurse on coronavirus, PPE in hospitals and more

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse for the East of England. Picture: NHS EAST OF ENGLAND

‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career

Tyrone Mings' transfer from Ipswich to Bournemouth proved a blow for Luke Garbutt. Picture; ARCHANT/PA

More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed

Christchurch Park was visibly busier than at any previous point in the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24